i4cp Named to the Inc. 5000 List for Sales Growth

i4cp ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. for the fifth time in its history.

Seattle, WA, August 12, 2020 --(



The list recognizes leading companies within the U.S. economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. This is the fifth time i4cp has appeared on the list.



“We are incredibly honored to be represented as one of Inc.’s fastest growing companies in the U.S.,” said Kevin Oakes, i4cp’s CEO. “Our dedication to discovering the next practices of high-performance organizations—and working with many of the largest and most respected companies to turn those practices into reality—has fueled our growth. It’s great to see our efforts acknowledged for the fifth time.”



Despite the ongoing pandemic, i4cp continues to see significant growth by adding many of the world’s most prominent brands to its member community.



Among the organizations that have joined i4cp in the last month: Accenture, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Getty Images, Schwan’s, Dutch Bros, Splunk, and several others.



As the leading authority on next practices in human capital, i4cp has been at the forefront of many organizations’ efforts to adjust and adapt to the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



In early March 2020, the company launched the Coronavirus Employer Resource Center (https://www.i4cp.com/coronavirus), which quickly became an acclaimed and popular go-to destination for HR leaders seeking the latest research trends, insights, and ideas for workforce-related COVID-19 strategies. Additionally, i4cp hosts daily public meetings for decision makers to discuss and share the latest challenges facing their organizations and industries; these meetings have featured hundreds of executives from the Fortune 500 and other top companies in the world.



Additionally, following the death of George Floyd, i4cp became a hub for the latest research, actions, and ideas to drive systemic diversity and inclusion changes within organizations. The company’s weekly Diversity and Inclusion Action call (https://www.i4cp.com/coronavirus/association/diversity-and-inclusion) is a popular draw for DE&I professionals. A new D&I Exchange group led by executives from within i4cp’s network of member companies has been launched as a result of that momentum.



The effects of these multiple crises—and what the new (not so) normal means for organizations—will be explored at the upcoming i4cp 2020 Next Practices Now Virtual Conference (September 28 – October 1), the #1 rated event for human capital leaders.



For more information on becoming an enterprise member of i4cp, go to https://www.i4cp.com/solutions/membership



About i4cp

