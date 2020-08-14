Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

Receive press releases from TEBillion: By Email RSS Feeds: TEBillion Remains Steadfast in Empowering Clients with Business Automation for Business Success

London, United Kingdom, August 14, 2020 --(



A more comprehensive reporting tool with accurate insights is what TEB cloud will deliver with its constantly improving brainy software suite. Features of this comprehensive reporting tool will include having two different views, a graphical view and data view, which can then be exported and shared. This reporting tool will provide accurate insights, not just data, for managers or business executives to see the actual health of the business. The comprehensive reporting is focused on numbers and the highlight of this is being able to drill down the numbers, see actual data behind the numbers and see the full picture of your business’ health. It enables the business to see the actual measurement of its growth and success.



"Our focus is, every business using TEB cloud should be able to understand and evaluate the health of its business with the click of a button," said Ashish Raina, CEO. "I would say that it's almost like your TEB reports tool is the MRI or ECG scanner of your business, helping you take decisions ahead of time to prevent business problems and keep your business in fit and fighting condition for growth and expansion."



Contact Us:

Email: pr@tebillion.email

Website: www.tebillion.com



About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide. London, United Kingdom, August 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TEBillion's dedication in helping growing businesses be profitable and efficient at the same time is what incited them to add innovative and more advanced features to its brainy software suite, the TEB cloud.A more comprehensive reporting tool with accurate insights is what TEB cloud will deliver with its constantly improving brainy software suite. Features of this comprehensive reporting tool will include having two different views, a graphical view and data view, which can then be exported and shared. This reporting tool will provide accurate insights, not just data, for managers or business executives to see the actual health of the business. The comprehensive reporting is focused on numbers and the highlight of this is being able to drill down the numbers, see actual data behind the numbers and see the full picture of your business’ health. It enables the business to see the actual measurement of its growth and success."Our focus is, every business using TEB cloud should be able to understand and evaluate the health of its business with the click of a button," said Ashish Raina, CEO. "I would say that it's almost like your TEB reports tool is the MRI or ECG scanner of your business, helping you take decisions ahead of time to prevent business problems and keep your business in fit and fighting condition for growth and expansion."Contact Us:Email: pr@tebillion.emailWebsite: www.tebillion.comAbout TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide. Contact Information TEBillion

Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TEBillion