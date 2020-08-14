Bitrue Exchange Lists XinFin's Mainnet Coin XDC

Press Releases XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. Press Release

Bitrue Cryptocurrency Wallet & Exchange listed XinFin's mainnet coin XDC (XinFin Digital Contract) on 13 August 2020, at 4 PM (UTC+8).

The XinFin mainnet token XDC creates an opportunity to utilize XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org (ADGM Reg Lab Entity) that helps small/medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Mycontract.co, a middleware that connects any two centralized systems using decentralized APIs, is also running on XDC blockchain Network. And finally, Blockdegree.org, a decentralized app on XinFin XDC Network, is a peer to peer online education tool that lets students or anyone interested in learning new skills do so in a completely online environment. An immutable certificate stored and generated on the XDC Network after an online exam helps students share their skill set to the world and potential recruiters.



The XDC network enables various developer-friendly tools like the one-click installer, XinPay, Remix, and wallets, to help developers quickly deploy apps, Dapps, or a smart contract on the XDC blockchain network. It also encourages young developers to develop Dapps on the XinFin network by giving attractive bounties.



About Bitrue

Launched in July 2018, Bitrue is an XRP-centric financial services platform with support for trading, loans, and investments. Bitrue aims to utilize blockchain technology to bring financial opportunities to everybody regardless of their location or financial position. They have offices worldwide and continue to develop new features at a rapid speed to fully service the new wave of the digital economy.



For more information: bitrue.com



About XinFin’s XDC

XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The Xinfin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a "highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade" blockchain network. XinFin Network is Live and stable for the last 18 months. More details at XinFin.org

