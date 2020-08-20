

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Kashima Arts Co., Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Kashima Arts Co., Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Kashima Arts Special Exhibition Series: 1st Edition “The Lineage of Modern Japanese Art”

This Autumn, Kashima Arts will host “The Lineage of Modern Japanese Art” from September 12 (Sat.) to September 22 (Tues.), 2020. Approximately 40 exhibited works will be available for viewing and purchase. Free admission. As part of the Kashima Arts Special Exhibition Series, this exhibition will be the first of three special art sales exhibitions that will run from Autumn to Winter, 2020.





Kashima Arts has continuously strived to reinvent the ways Japanese art has been presented, while, simultaneously, share the joys and values art brings when incorporated into daily life. Now more than ever, there is a need for inspiration and, with this, a need to remember the beauty of the past and the ancient wisdom of Japanese art. With each exhibition focusing on an essential Japanese art genre, Kashima Arts seeks to aspire by recalling the richness of the times that are now rarely seen.



This special series of art sales exhibitions are, in many ways, Kashima Art's very own anthology of Japanese art. Offering a selection of works from early modern to recent times, Kashima Arts will present works by the classic masters of Japanese art. Each edition will focus on a major category of Japanese art, from Modern Painting to Calligraphy and Japanese Old Painting, and will be held this year, from Autumn to Winter. The 1st edition of the Kashima Arts Special Exhibition Series, “The Lineage of Modern Japanese Art,” will introduce the modern Japanese paintings that reflects the unique history of the time. Following this, the 2nd exhibition, “Calligraphy: An Examination of the Japanese Spirit” is scheduled for this November, and the 3rd and final edition, “Old Japanese Paintings: The Masters who Colored the Edo Period,” is scheduled for this December.



The Kashima Arts Special Exhibition Series will only be held this year. A retrospective of the various Japanese art masters we have introduced over the years, this event represents one of the cornerstones of Kashima Arts’ ever-changing history.



On the 1st Edition of the Kashima Arts Special Exhibition Series: “The Lineage of Modern Japanese Art.”



Following the Meiji restoration, the introduction of Western art had overwhelming waves of influence over Japanese painting. Consequently, Japanese art had to redefine itself and rebuild a stronger identity. In those times of great uncertainty, the paintbrush paved the way for innovation, and the traces of these vanguards remain unfazed.



This autumn, Kashima Arts will revisit and commemorate the ultimate masters of Japanese modern painting.



Exhibition Highlights



1. A chance to view & buy works by leading modern Japanese painting masters

This will be the chance to view and attain the works by Nihon-ga vanguards, Yokoyama Taikan, Hishida Shunso and Higashiyama Kaii as well as the works of leading Japanese Western painters, Kishida Ryusei and Foujita "Léonard" Tsugouharu. Offering approximately 40 works from the Meiji to the Showa period (1868-1989), this exhibition is an opportunity to see the works of key painters who marked their names in the history of modern Japanese art, all in one place.



2. View artworks in the safety of your home

With the COVID-19 outbreak, the implementation of new measures has been necessary to ensure the wellbeing of everyone. In order to support the enjoyment of art while also maintaining the safety of all, Kashima Arts will prepare free in-house digital catalogs of all exhibited works. Digital catalogs can be accessed via smartphones and computer devices, so customers may view works anywhere- such as in the pleasure and safety of their home. For first time customers, please email Kashima Arts (intl@kashima-arts.co.jp) to register for this offer.



Schedule: September 12 (Sat.) to September 22 (Tues.), 2020

Open all days, from 10am to 6pm. Free Admission.

Exhibiting Works: Approx. 40

Exhibiting Artists: Yokoyama Taikan, Hishida Shunso, Hashimoto Gaho, Kishida Ryusei, Kayama Matazo, Foujita Tsuguharu, Kumagai Morikazu, Higashiyama Kaii and more.

Venue: Kashima Arts (3-3-2 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-0031)



Depending on the state of COVID-19, business days and hours are subject to change. Stay updated via the Kashima Arts website (https://www.kashima-arts.co.jp/en/), Facebook (@kashima.arts), Instagram or Twitter (both @kashima_arts). Tokyo, Japan, August 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A Kashima Arts’ Japanese Art RetrospectiveKashima Arts has continuously strived to reinvent the ways Japanese art has been presented, while, simultaneously, share the joys and values art brings when incorporated into daily life. Now more than ever, there is a need for inspiration and, with this, a need to remember the beauty of the past and the ancient wisdom of Japanese art. With each exhibition focusing on an essential Japanese art genre, Kashima Arts seeks to aspire by recalling the richness of the times that are now rarely seen.This special series of art sales exhibitions are, in many ways, Kashima Art's very own anthology of Japanese art. Offering a selection of works from early modern to recent times, Kashima Arts will present works by the classic masters of Japanese art. Each edition will focus on a major category of Japanese art, from Modern Painting to Calligraphy and Japanese Old Painting, and will be held this year, from Autumn to Winter. The 1st edition of the Kashima Arts Special Exhibition Series, “The Lineage of Modern Japanese Art,” will introduce the modern Japanese paintings that reflects the unique history of the time. Following this, the 2nd exhibition, “Calligraphy: An Examination of the Japanese Spirit” is scheduled for this November, and the 3rd and final edition, “Old Japanese Paintings: The Masters who Colored the Edo Period,” is scheduled for this December.The Kashima Arts Special Exhibition Series will only be held this year. A retrospective of the various Japanese art masters we have introduced over the years, this event represents one of the cornerstones of Kashima Arts’ ever-changing history.On the 1st Edition of the Kashima Arts Special Exhibition Series: “The Lineage of Modern Japanese Art.”Following the Meiji restoration, the introduction of Western art had overwhelming waves of influence over Japanese painting. Consequently, Japanese art had to redefine itself and rebuild a stronger identity. In those times of great uncertainty, the paintbrush paved the way for innovation, and the traces of these vanguards remain unfazed.This autumn, Kashima Arts will revisit and commemorate the ultimate masters of Japanese modern painting.Exhibition Highlights1. A chance to view & buy works by leading modern Japanese painting mastersThis will be the chance to view and attain the works by Nihon-ga vanguards, Yokoyama Taikan, Hishida Shunso and Higashiyama Kaii as well as the works of leading Japanese Western painters, Kishida Ryusei and Foujita "Léonard" Tsugouharu. Offering approximately 40 works from the Meiji to the Showa period (1868-1989), this exhibition is an opportunity to see the works of key painters who marked their names in the history of modern Japanese art, all in one place.2. View artworks in the safety of your homeWith the COVID-19 outbreak, the implementation of new measures has been necessary to ensure the wellbeing of everyone. In order to support the enjoyment of art while also maintaining the safety of all, Kashima Arts will prepare free in-house digital catalogs of all exhibited works. Digital catalogs can be accessed via smartphones and computer devices, so customers may view works anywhere- such as in the pleasure and safety of their home. For first time customers, please email Kashima Arts (intl@kashima-arts.co.jp) to register for this offer.Schedule: September 12 (Sat.) to September 22 (Tues.), 2020Open all days, from 10am to 6pm. Free Admission.Exhibiting Works: Approx. 40Exhibiting Artists: Yokoyama Taikan, Hishida Shunso, Hashimoto Gaho, Kishida Ryusei, Kayama Matazo, Foujita Tsuguharu, Kumagai Morikazu, Higashiyama Kaii and more.Venue: Kashima Arts (3-3-2 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-0031)Depending on the state of COVID-19, business days and hours are subject to change. Stay updated via the Kashima Arts website (https://www.kashima-arts.co.jp/en/), Facebook (@kashima.arts), Instagram or Twitter (both @kashima_arts). Contact Information Kashima Arts

Naoko Watanabe and Aisei Tamura

+81 (0)3-3276-0700



http://www.kashima-arts.co.jp/en/



Click here to view the company profile of Kashima Arts Co., Ltd.

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kashima Arts Co., Ltd.