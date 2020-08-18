Molecular Products Group Wins 2020 Colorado Manufacturing Awards Bioscience Manufacturer of the Year

Press Releases Molecular Products Press Release Share Blog

The Bioscience Manufacturer of the year award recognizes Molecular Products values and dedication to the design and manufacture of life-critical devices. CMA founder and CompanyWeek publisher Bart Taylor emphasized the quality and depth of nominees in congratulating the company. "The strong category underscores Colorado's dynamic bioscience and medical device sector, so there's really not a loser here. But it's Molecular Product's year. Their products, the multiple industries they serve, their people and leadership -- the company represents the sector in such exemplary fashion."



Troy Rhudy, CEO of Molecular Products Group, said: "Molecular Products is honored to be recognized alongside such amazing Colorado-based companies. Receiving the 2020 Colorado Manufacturing Award for Bioscience Manufacturer of the Year is a tribute to the entire Molecular Products Team, who are the driving force behind our success, every day bringing passion, grit, and innovation to our mission to protect those relying on our leading chemical-based pure air technologies for providing safe breathable air."



Molecular Products Manufacturing Operations Manager Angie Hellstern was also a finalist for Colorado Manufacturing Woman of the Year.



About Molecular Products

Molecular Products is a Pure Air Technologies company serving healthcare, defense and industrial markets. Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, the Company specializes in the manufacture and supply of leading chemical technologies for the treatment of breathable gases with manufacturing and sales offices located in Colorado, Pennsylvania, England, China, India, and Australia.



Louise Santos

(303) 968-2604



www.molecularproducts.com



