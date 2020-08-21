MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Offers a Deep Discount on Its Mud Bath Service Amid COVID-19 Pandemic



MerPerle Resorts & Hotels announced yesterday it just launched a new offer with an attractive discount for the local people of the coastal city of Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa province, Vietnam.

Nha Trang, Vietnam, August 21, 2020 --(



One of the special benefits was known to be the two-way transfers by a speed boat.



The purpose of the offer was for the locals who have never had any experience of this kind of service in their homeland.



Since the second out-beak of COVID-19 in Vietnam, most of the tourism establishments have suffered miserably. However MerPerle Hon Tam Resort has managed to maintain an acceptable volume of guests using its accommodation and other products and services on one of the most beautiful islands, Hon Tam Island.

It is expected that when the vaccine is widely introduced and confirmed as safe to be used in public, the momentum of re-bouncing will be up and airlines will be supposed to re-open routes soon where MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is among the most selected venues for rest and relax.



MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests with a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create a unique experience and a feeling of being belonged with the Vietnamese culture and nature.



MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.



Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.



Contact Information MerPerle Resorts & Hotels

Trong Do

84908435544



http://www.hontamresort.vn/

+84908435544



