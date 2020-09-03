Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Welcomes New Members

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About New Members

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to celebrate their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website:



Antilishia Marquita O'Bannon--Fashion

Ike Vanden Eykel--Law

Dana M. Innamorato-Sciamanna--Healthcare

Jamie J. Frink--Education

Bertha Albert--Healthcare

Mongela W. Picquet--Education

Stefani A. Becker--Healthcare

Ambersol C. Newson--Education

Scott B. Denison--Entertainment

Theophilus J. Pope--Industrial Equipment

Alma G. Garza--IT/Software

Brandy Lade Breez Elam--Author

Peter Latini--Entertainment

Precious Stephens--Wellness

Hope Z. Clark--Food

Lanny Tonning--Agriculture

David S. Moraga--Government/Corrections

Latashia A. Morton--Retail/Beauty Products

Melitza Ramos Perez--Healthcare

Michael L. Hallmon--Consulting

Aillean P. Wilson--Religion

Anne Marie Holden--Healthcare

Stephanie Aleman--Publishing

Gladys Martinez--Real Estate

Evenoa Y. LeCour--Entertainment

Patricia L. Smith--Healthcare

G. Emanuel Daffron Jr.--Art

Michael A. Martinez Jr.--Construction

Jeremy Curtis Torres--Shipping Service

Tiffany L. Durden--Nonprofit

Alberta L. Watson--Mental Healthcare

David Antonio Rivera Jr.--Human Services

Cally M. Schooley--Beauty

Roy L. Harris--Freight and Logistics

Bridget A. Toole--Publishing

Ednest Augustin--Beauty

Wanakee W. Eames--Government Healthcare

Carmon Latrice Beau-Caire--Education

Dalia Otero--Retail/Hair Oil

Virginia A. Browning--Healthcare

Angelika Gavriela Iskhakova-Kogan--Healthcare

Helen M. Guiles--Electronics

Shirley G. Magazine-Ward--Mail

David Wayne Posley--Financial

John H. Worney Jr.--Retail/Automotive

Samuel A. Hyman--Government/Military

William P. Allen--Construction

Holly Gray--Real Estate

Susan C. Burns--Education

Kirk Nickerson--Financial

Lola Wilkerson--E-Commerce

Michael A. McCalvin--Energy

Mel Mathis--Entertainment

William Aaron Stover--Author

Nicholas Lance Piná-Ruiz--Culinary Education

Monick L. Rhodie--Catering

Roxann Brehm--Real Estate

Vandrekia R. Compton--Cosmetology Education

Yoana T. Vasileva--Real Estate

Tomishia D. Williams--Education

Frank E. Cortez--Home Improvement

Richard S. Snodgrass--Music

Arkeia K. Hall--Beauty

Justin T. Pich--Insurance

Katisha L. McLin--Beauty Products

Debbie W. Peaster--Real Estate

Rebekkah McCoy--Food

Robert A. Prainito--Plastic Injection Molding

Raven L. McNeal--Financial Service

Tara M. Settle--Healthcare

Nachia Mion Woods--Healthcare

James T. Hill--Music Production

Duke A. Ropos--Arborist

Xavier V. Browning--Windows and Doors

Tristan D. Perry--Pest Control

Demetrius Jenkins--Life Coaching

Rochelle J. Neeley--Healthcare

Julie R. McMeekan--Healthcare

Hazelteen Wilson--Human Services

Sherry Lynn Myers--Real Estate

Kendra J. Fitch--Pet Adoption Service

JoVaughn Y. Harris--Construction

Chanté S. Bass--Community Services

Cameron Jong--Social Services

Samuel Winston Conteh--Nonprofit

Willie A. Osberry--Entertainment

Aaron J. Hailey--Electronic Repair Service

Albertine Miller--Healthcare

Colleen F. Gigante--Mental Healthcare

Superstar Santiano--Fashion/Apparel

Forrest E. Jones--Carpentry

Sylvia G. Lewis-Shropshire--Community Service

Barbara-Marie Alarcon--Financial

Mairyse E. Hyppolite--Education

Eugene Hinojos Jr.--Mental Healthcare

Naima A. Warsame--Education

Maria Monica Aguiar--Language Interpretation

Roland Ty Pease--Painting

Natalie P. Barrett--Healthcare

Coralynn E. White--Accounting

Denise Robinson--Hospitality

Victoria L. Gambrel--Banking

Alexandra Genis--Healthcare

William Bara-Jimenez--Healthcare

Joseph Macrina--Construction

Angela Marie Duncan--Entertainment

Michael J. Lonkouski--Aerospace/Aviation

Diánne Ballen Jason--Insurance/Jewelry/Real Estate

Debora D. Nichols--Government

Jullian M. Collier--Human Services

Angel Dranil Batten--Notary

Tim Mensing--Photography

Rachel E. Kelsey--Marketing

Geoffrey A. Jameson--Environmental Service

Nancy S. Illing--Legal

Vandyke A. McKenzie--Education

Sandra Marie Burden--Real Estate

Christina Armand--Real Estate

Jennifer K. Wheeler--Marketing

Rebecca S. Hanson-Moore--Massage Therapy

James C. Craig III--Automotive

Fidencio Vasquez--Food

LaVaughn J. Kellum-King--Human Services

Luis O. Rosario--Security

Traci A. Wargo-Lehman--Education



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Susan Perrault

516-677-9696



www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman



