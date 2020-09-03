Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Welcomes New Members

Farmingdale, NY, September 03, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to welcome their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to celebrate their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website:
Antilishia Marquita O'Bannon--Fashion
Ike Vanden Eykel--Law
Dana M. Innamorato-Sciamanna--Healthcare
Jamie J. Frink--Education
Bertha Albert--Healthcare
Mongela W. Picquet--Education
Stefani A. Becker--Healthcare
Ambersol C. Newson--Education
Scott B. Denison--Entertainment
Theophilus J. Pope--Industrial Equipment
Alma G. Garza--IT/Software
Brandy Lade Breez Elam--Author
Peter Latini--Entertainment
Precious Stephens--Wellness
Hope Z. Clark--Food
Lanny Tonning--Agriculture
David S. Moraga--Government/Corrections
Latashia A. Morton--Retail/Beauty Products
Melitza Ramos Perez--Healthcare
Michael L. Hallmon--Consulting
Aillean P. Wilson--Religion
Anne Marie Holden--Healthcare
Stephanie Aleman--Publishing
Gladys Martinez--Real Estate
Evenoa Y. LeCour--Entertainment
Patricia L. Smith--Healthcare
G. Emanuel Daffron Jr.--Art
Michael A. Martinez Jr.--Construction
Jeremy Curtis Torres--Shipping Service
Tiffany L. Durden--Nonprofit
Alberta L. Watson--Mental Healthcare
David Antonio Rivera Jr.--Human Services
Cally M. Schooley--Beauty
Roy L. Harris--Freight and Logistics
Bridget A. Toole--Publishing
Ednest Augustin--Beauty
Wanakee W. Eames--Government Healthcare
Carmon Latrice Beau-Caire--Education
Dalia Otero--Retail/Hair Oil
Virginia A. Browning--Healthcare
Angelika Gavriela Iskhakova-Kogan--Healthcare
Helen M. Guiles--Electronics
Shirley G. Magazine-Ward--Mail
David Wayne Posley--Financial
John H. Worney Jr.--Retail/Automotive
Samuel A. Hyman--Government/Military
William P. Allen--Construction
Holly Gray--Real Estate
Susan C. Burns--Education
Kirk Nickerson--Financial
Lola Wilkerson--E-Commerce
Michael A. McCalvin--Energy
Mel Mathis--Entertainment
William Aaron Stover--Author
Nicholas Lance Piná-Ruiz--Culinary Education
Monick L. Rhodie--Catering
Roxann Brehm--Real Estate
Vandrekia R. Compton--Cosmetology Education
Yoana T. Vasileva--Real Estate
Tomishia D. Williams--Education
Frank E. Cortez--Home Improvement
Richard S. Snodgrass--Music
Arkeia K. Hall--Beauty
Justin T. Pich--Insurance
Katisha L. McLin--Beauty Products
Debbie W. Peaster--Real Estate
Rebekkah McCoy--Food
Robert A. Prainito--Plastic Injection Molding
Raven L. McNeal--Financial Service
Tara M. Settle--Healthcare
Nachia Mion Woods--Healthcare
James T. Hill--Music Production
Duke A. Ropos--Arborist
Xavier V. Browning--Windows and Doors
Tristan D. Perry--Pest Control
Demetrius Jenkins--Life Coaching
Rochelle J. Neeley--Healthcare
Julie R. McMeekan--Healthcare
Hazelteen Wilson--Human Services
Sherry Lynn Myers--Real Estate
Kendra J. Fitch--Pet Adoption Service
JoVaughn Y. Harris--Construction
Chanté S. Bass--Community Services
Cameron Jong--Social Services
Samuel Winston Conteh--Nonprofit
Willie A. Osberry--Entertainment
Aaron J. Hailey--Electronic Repair Service
Albertine Miller--Healthcare
Colleen F. Gigante--Mental Healthcare
Superstar Santiano--Fashion/Apparel
Forrest E. Jones--Carpentry
Sylvia G. Lewis-Shropshire--Community Service
Barbara-Marie Alarcon--Financial
Mairyse E. Hyppolite--Education
Eugene Hinojos Jr.--Mental Healthcare
Naima A. Warsame--Education
Maria Monica Aguiar--Language Interpretation
Roland Ty Pease--Painting
Natalie P. Barrett--Healthcare
Coralynn E. White--Accounting
Denise Robinson--Hospitality
Victoria L. Gambrel--Banking
Alexandra Genis--Healthcare
William Bara-Jimenez--Healthcare
Joseph Macrina--Construction
Angela Marie Duncan--Entertainment
Michael J. Lonkouski--Aerospace/Aviation
Diánne Ballen Jason--Insurance/Jewelry/Real Estate
Debora D. Nichols--Government
Jullian M. Collier--Human Services
Angel Dranil Batten--Notary
Tim Mensing--Photography
Rachel E. Kelsey--Marketing
Geoffrey A. Jameson--Environmental Service
Nancy S. Illing--Legal
Vandyke A. McKenzie--Education
Sandra Marie Burden--Real Estate
Christina Armand--Real Estate
Jennifer K. Wheeler--Marketing
Rebecca S. Hanson-Moore--Massage Therapy
James C. Craig III--Automotive
Fidencio Vasquez--Food
LaVaughn J. Kellum-King--Human Services
Luis O. Rosario--Security
Traci A. Wargo-Lehman--Education
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.