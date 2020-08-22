Pulte Homes Now Selling Single-Family Homes and Townhomes at Northmark in Georgia

Press Releases PulteGroup - Georgia Press Release Share Blog

National Builder Opens Its Newest Metro Atlanta Community with a Blend of Life Tested® Home Designs and Starting Price Points in the High $200s





Atlanta, GA, August 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Having witnessed an overwhelmingly positive response from Gwinnett County homebuyers in the past, national homebuilder, Pulte Homes is pleased to unveil its newest community in the vibrant City of Buford. Showcasing a distinctive blend of townhomes and single-family homes, Northmark is ideal for families at every stage of life. That's thanks in large part to its location in the highly ranked Lanier High School Cluster surrounded by a wide array of shopping and dining destinations, as well as its proximity to I-85 and several major employment hubs. Home designs for Northmark's 85 townhomes and 57 single-family homes boast Pulte's Life Tested® interiors, on-trend exteriors and starting price points in the high $200s. Planned amenities, which will include a pool and clubhouse, will soon add to the community's allure."For this community, we've really pulled out all the stops where our product is concerned in an attempt to create something for everyone and reflect the spirit of the surrounding area," said Pablo Rivas, Georgia Division Vice President of Sales for PulteGroup, parent company of Pulte Homes. "The part of town where Northmark is located is already great, and it just keeps getting better. Between the family-focused Suwanee Town Center, the impressive Buford Community Center, the chef-inspired restaurants of historic downtown Buford and an impressive assortment of award-winning Gwinnett County parks, it's clear that the cities of Buford and Suwanee are wholly invested in creating highly sought-after environments where families are clamoring to live, work and play."Located 36 miles north of the City of Atlanta, Northmark offers its residents convenience to the shops, restaurants and entertainment of the Mall of Georgia area less than five miles away. Outdoor adventures can be found nearby at Lake Lanier, and opportunities to enjoy a Gwinnett Gladiators game or concert featuring A-list performers await at Infinite Energy Arena – just a 10-mile drive from Northmark.Three-story townhomes at Northmark offer upwards of 2,349 square feet, two-car garages, flexible living spaces, open concepts, 3-4 bedrooms and 2.5-3.5 bathrooms. Single-family homes, many featuring graceful farmhouse-inspired exteriors, offer between 2600-2800+ square feet, two-car garages, inviting rocking chair front porches, spacious Owner's Suites, multiple gathering spaces, showplace kitchens and more.Pulte Homes also boasts a presence in one other Gwinnett County community – Pinebrook at Hamilton Mill in Auburn and its sister brand, Centex, is now building at Haverhill Farms in Bethlehem. For more information about Northmark or to schedule an appointment with a Sales Consultant, call (678) 839-9751 or visit the community's website at www.pulte.com/northmark About Pulte Homes: Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com.

