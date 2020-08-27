NobelBiz’s Podcast Series Welcomes Roy Atkinson to Talk About His Lifelong Career of Delivering Support

First Contact podcast released the eighth episode with a very experienced and complex guest, Roy Atkinson, a contact center industry professional who dedicated his life to offering quality service and support. He is currently a Group Principal Analyst at HDI and a regular contributor for ICMI. In episode eight of the First Contact podcast, Roy joined Christian Montes for a long, nuanced, and information-filled discussion tailored to industry professionals.





Roy loves the work that he’s doing and he’s proud to serve HDI and ICMI as an analyst. Roy is also the host of the SPOCcast Podcast.



"Ask customers what's important to them. Sometimes you'll be surprised. Adjust your metrics as you go based on the feedback you're getting." - Roy Atkinson



Find out more about how Roy communicates the value of customer experience, and about other topics from customer effort score, to change management, and more. Listen to the latest episode of First Contact: Stories of the Call Center – The Lifelong Dream of Customer Support.



Listen to the full episode here: https://nobelbiz.com/roy-atkinson-lifelong-dream-of-customer-support/



The First Contact Podcast is open to guests from within the Contact Center Sector who wish to impart their knowledge upon an audience of fellow industry professionals. For inquiries, emails should be directed at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com



First Contact: Stories of the Call Center is the one place to celebrate our everyday hero. The fiber of our industry exists within each of us.



NobelBiz is a Contact Center as a Service company providing both carrier and software solutions. Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single interface. Carlsbad, CA, August 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Roy has had a very diverse career, from paper routes to rocking in a band, to going into IT and then into support. His core principle has always been to deliver quality service and support to people. This eventually led him to work in IT support, and from there to the contact center industry where he quickly became an influencer.Roy loves the work that he’s doing and he’s proud to serve HDI and ICMI as an analyst. Roy is also the host of the SPOCcast Podcast."Ask customers what's important to them. Sometimes you'll be surprised. Adjust your metrics as you go based on the feedback you're getting." - Roy AtkinsonFind out more about how Roy communicates the value of customer experience, and about other topics from customer effort score, to change management, and more. Listen to the latest episode of First Contact: Stories of the Call Center – The Lifelong Dream of Customer Support.Listen to the full episode here: https://nobelbiz.com/roy-atkinson-lifelong-dream-of-customer-support/The First Contact Podcast is open to guests from within the Contact Center Sector who wish to impart their knowledge upon an audience of fellow industry professionals. For inquiries, emails should be directed at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.comFirst Contact: Stories of the Call Center is the one place to celebrate our everyday hero. The fiber of our industry exists within each of us.NobelBiz is a Contact Center as a Service company providing both carrier and software solutions. Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single interface.