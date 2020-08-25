LEORON Institute Plants First Flag in Egypt with Recent Franchise Location in Cairo

Press Releases LEORON Institute Press Release Share Blog

Led by seasoned entrepreneurs, the franchise is expected to launch September 2020, catering to the Egyptian market under the name LEORON Egypt.



Following a comprehensive assessment of franchisees expertise, the company is confident new owners are uniquely positioned in the Egyptian market to provide top-quality education services across a range of industries and premium services in both corporate and individual parallels.



As LEORON Egypt franchise owners, the team is equipped to leverage the company’s immense experience in the global market and large portfolio of accredited training programs to further provide high-quality training to the local market at customized offering and pricing that benefit from superior market insights.



“We are proud to start our operations in Egypt as a franchisee for our respectable partner LEORON Institute after a long time of planning and preparations. This is a big milestone towards our vision of participating in the development of Egyptian corporates and individuals through delivering internationally accredited certificates along with a differentiated learning experience, under our slogan (Radiating Knowledge in Egypt). We will exert all the needed effort to satisfy the development needs of our targeted customers and are confident to succeed,” said Dr. Walid Saafan, Co-founder & Managing Director for LEORON - EGYPT.



Comprising the 7th official LEORON office, LEORON Egypt is regarded as a vital addition to the brand, which has strongly held its position as one of the leading training providers in the EMEA.



“LEORON Egypt is bound to complement our brand’s global success by offering the local target audience a unique experience built upon a strong framework of regional and global knowledge,” added Tatjana Koljovchevska, Director of Business Operations at LEORON Institute.



While the ribbon is being cut in Egypt, LEORON Institute is actively seeking to expand its presence with official franchises across the world. Official franchises are ensured continual support through multiple streams of revenue, a faculty of 200+ international subject experts, access to LEORON marketing collaterals and much more.



If interested in franchising, please contact their team below.



Franchise Now with LEORON Institute



About LEORON Institute



LEORON Professional Development Institute has been helping professionals from all around the world to increase their knowledge, skills and abilities and improve their marketability through certification programs, professional training, coaching and e-learning.



Offering a wide-ranging collection of training courses and professional development programs across 20 knowledge areas, LEORON have grown into the preferred training institute for over 100,000 professionals attending one of our Public, In-house or On-line training programs.



Our strategic partnership with 30 International Associations, Bodies of Knowledge and A-list universities, along with a competent faculty of 200+ international trainers and subject matter experts, have proven instrumental in achieving our mission.



