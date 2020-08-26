Fecteau Awarded the Meritorious Service Medal





Fecteau is an Iraq war veteran and former congressional candidate. Providence, RI, August 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- U.S. Army Major Matthew J. Fecteau was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal on August 11th, 2020 while serving with the U.S. Army Intelligence & Security Command in the Greater Middle East.In According to Army Regulation, the Meritorious Service Medal is “awarded to any Service member of the Armed Forces of the United States... that has distinguished himself or herself by outstanding meritorious achievement or service.”Major Fecteau remarked, “I want to dedication this award to my aunt, Christine 'Teen' Pappas. This has been a difficult year for her due to her medical condition. She is my best friend, hero, and my moral compass. She has been there my entire life and every bit of success I have is owed to her. I ask our entire community to pray for her, and reach out to her to offer your support.”Fecteau is an Iraq war veteran and former congressional candidate.