Ecologic Entomology Moves Office One City Block in Boston’s South End

Local Pest Control Company upgrades office to a new location in Boston's South End Neighborhood.





Their need to move to the new office was in part due to their continued approach to provide advanced pest control services by having access to the latest technology while promoting collaborative work in their well thought out work areas.



“It was important for us to relocate within the South End neighborhood based on its close-knit community which has always kept its charm and of course it’s accessibility for our service team and clients coming from all directions in Massachusetts.” - Jonathan Boyar, Principal



The new construction is also called home by a few local businesses such as a daycare, hair salon, venture capitalist group and a fitness training center. The building provides underground parking and the opportunity for their service and management team to step away and take in the beautiful Boston skyline views from the rooftop deck.



As the building is completing some detail work, their office space is finished and features a sun-drenched office, beautiful custom wood-workstations with a floor to ceiling glass encased conference room. The office space was carefully designed just like their mission in pest control.



The new office space accommodates their expanding management and service team while expanding client services through their custom-built laboratory. They provide a wide range of lab services including insect identification, tick identification, testing for Lyme disease and much more.



“Our approach to pest control has been forward thinking since the inception of Ecologic Entomology through prevention. Most of the time pesticides are not the first line of defense. Our unique approach identifies solutions for pest control before it results in applying product for pest elimination.” - Ken Spencer, Vice President



Their satellite office, located in Marion, MA, expands their coverage area to all of Massachusetts to provide necessary pest prevention and treatment for all their clients throughout all industries.



