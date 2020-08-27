Press Releases CWS Israel Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from CWS Israel: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: CWS Israel Forms Strategic Contractor Compliance Partnership with KellyOCG®

CWS Israel, a Contingent Workforce management firm, today announced a strategic partnership with KellyOCG® to help mitigate clients’ IC misclassification risk.





“Organizations across the globe, large and small, are facing government scrutiny over misclassification of Independent contractors. This risk has a significant impact on the financial and strategic outcomes of their businesses,” said Raz Chorev for CWS Israel. “We’re proud to form a partner relationship with KellyOCG specifically to offer our in-country expertise to help protect their clients from carrying the risk of misclassification of their workforce.”



CWS Israel is an independent in-country specialist, providing services to a select and prestigious client base, including some of the globe’s largest tech, finance and automotive brands, either directly or through their MSP partners.



“Partnerships are the foundation of successful service to our global customer base. Engaging with CWS Israel strengthens our in-country expertise and provides peace of mind for KellyOCG, our employees and customers that we have the ability to localise with smart and successful partnering,” said Sam Smith, vice president and managing director, KellyOCG EMEA.



Mr. Chorev continued: “CWS Israel provides a comprehensive set of services to support our global clients in managing all aspects of non-employee engagements in Israel, via their MSP partners.”



About CWS Israel

CWS Israel is a specialist contractor management company, providing EOR and AOR services to global organisations, operating in Israel. Our solutions cover Contingent Workforce services, including business migration, relocation, payroll, and workforce compliance audit services.



Our enviable list of clients and partners, have come to rely on our fully transparent and compliant services, trusting the quality of information and loving the personal service from our account managers. Learn more about how we’re redefining the future of work in Israel by visiting us at



About KellyOCG

KellyOCG® connects you with the diverse talent you need to fuel and grow your business via exceptional MSP program management and an unrivaled global talent supply chain network. We combine proprietary insights with a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet your unique workforce needs. Our ability to anticipate what’s next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit Tel Aviv, Israel, August 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CWS Israel, a Contingent Workforce management firm, today announced a strategic partnership with KellyOCG ®, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly Services , to help mitigate clients’ IC misclassification risk, adding CWS Israel ’s robust in-country processes into Kelly’s Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Master Vendor (MV) solution offerings. CWS Israel is a prominent player in the Israeli Contingent Workforce management market, partnered with the world’s largest MSPs and global employers.“Organizations across the globe, large and small, are facing government scrutiny over misclassification of Independent contractors. This risk has a significant impact on the financial and strategic outcomes of their businesses,” said Raz Chorev for CWS Israel. “We’re proud to form a partner relationship with KellyOCG specifically to offer our in-country expertise to help protect their clients from carrying the risk of misclassification of their workforce.”CWS Israel is an independent in-country specialist, providing services to a select and prestigious client base, including some of the globe’s largest tech, finance and automotive brands, either directly or through their MSP partners.“Partnerships are the foundation of successful service to our global customer base. Engaging with CWS Israel strengthens our in-country expertise and provides peace of mind for KellyOCG, our employees and customers that we have the ability to localise with smart and successful partnering,” said Sam Smith, vice president and managing director, KellyOCG EMEA.Mr. Chorev continued: “CWS Israel provides a comprehensive set of services to support our global clients in managing all aspects of non-employee engagements in Israel, via their MSP partners.”About CWS IsraelCWS Israel is a specialist contractor management company, providing EOR and AOR services to global organisations, operating in Israel. Our solutions cover Contingent Workforce services, including business migration, relocation, payroll, and workforce compliance audit services.Our enviable list of clients and partners, have come to rely on our fully transparent and compliant services, trusting the quality of information and loving the personal service from our account managers. Learn more about how we’re redefining the future of work in Israel by visiting us at https://www.cwsisrael.com About KellyOCGKellyOCG® connects you with the diverse talent you need to fuel and grow your business via exceptional MSP program management and an unrivaled global talent supply chain network. We combine proprietary insights with a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet your unique workforce needs. Our ability to anticipate what’s next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more. Contact Information CWS Israel

Raz Chorev

+972 3 7228451



https://www.contingentworkforceservices.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CWS Israel