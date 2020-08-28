The City of Rolla, MO Selects Power Wellness; Moves the Centre Towards Medical Integration

The City of Rolla, Missouri (Rolla) has selected Power Wellness Management to manage the Centre, a 63,000 sq. ft. community recreation facility located in Rolla, Missouri and opened in 2002. Power Wellness was chosen following a comprehensive selection process, based on their qualifications, fees and strategic vision to expand programming, increase utilization and foster medical integration.





“We ended up finding a company that we could outsource the management who could not only achieve the financial stability and success that we had long envisioned, but they would introduce a concept also called medical integration, that really also focuses on community health...working in partnership with medical providers that we have in our area,” said Mayor Lou Magdits.



In addition to continuing to provide high-quality aquatics, fitness and recreation programming for all ages and abilities, the Centre will now be able to provide “prescriptive fitness” programs, nutritional counseling, wellness counseling and special population programs.



“Rolla is the center of medical care for Phelps County and surrounding counties,” added Mayor Magdits. “The Centre at Rolla will continue to be a city-owned facility; Power Wellness’ experience managing 30+ medically integrated fitness and wellness centers across the U.S. will benefit the Centre while working to improve the Rolla region’s population health.”



For more information on how Power Wellness can serve you, please contact:

Power Wellness Management

Paul Prather, Vice President of Business Development

630.785.5182

Prather@powerwellness.com



About Power Wellness Management, LLC

Power Wellness Management, LLC (Power Wellness) is the nation’s largest institutional fitness management company and a HIPAA compliment integrated wellness provider. Founded in 1996, Power Wellness has managed over 50 fitness centers for municipalities, healthcare systems, colleges and community foundations. As of 1Q20, Power Wellness served over 120,000 members, on pace to manage 5 million visits with over 3,000 team members nationwide. With three strategic service lines, consulting – asset monetization – management, Power Wellness has the value-added resources to “improve life.”



