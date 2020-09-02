NobelBiz’s Webinar Series Welcomes Sam Falletta and James Diefendorff Ph.D. to Talk About the Untold Story of Mental Health in Call Centers

The NobelBiz webinar series just released its fifth episode featuring two guests that want to revolutionize the way the industry addresses the issue of mental health: Sam Falletta, CEO of Incept, and Dr. James Diefendorff Ph.D., Professor of Industrial/Organizational Psychology at the University of Akron. Together with host, Christian Montes, they talk about their applied research in the state of mental health in the Call Center Industry and their findings on how to improve it.





By registering to this webinar, participants will get the opportunity of learning efficient solutions to increasing productivity, decreasing turnover, and creating an overall healthy work environment. All backed up by research conducted by an expert with over 25 years of experience in the field.



This is a unique opportunity for anyone in the Call Center Industry that wants to:

· Learn more about the psychological aspects of high stress/low control jobs.

· Learn how to address the issue of mental health in a business environment.

· Get professional advice and gain access to efficient solutions for this problem.



The on-demand webinar is available for free. Interested parties can access it here: https://nobelbiz.com/webinar-the-untold-story-of-mental-health-in-call-centers/



The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.



