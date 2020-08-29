Press Releases Glagoslav Publications Press Release

Receive press releases from Glagoslav Publications: By Email RSS Feeds: Glagoslav Brings a New Collection of Poetry by the Ukrainian Poet Bohdan Rubchak to the English Reader

London, United Kingdom, August 29, 2020 --(



Title: The Selected Poetry of Bohdan Rubchak: Songs of Love, Songs of Death, Songs of The Moon

Author: Bohdan Rubchak

Translators: Michael M. Naydan, Svitlana Budzhak-Jones, and Liliana M. Naydan

Publisher: Glagoslav Publications

Language: English

ISBN: 9781912894840, 9781912894857, 9781912894864

Extent: 178 pages

Format: paperback, hardback, e-book



Review copies are available upon request. London, United Kingdom, August 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Summary: Only a handful of prominent émigré Ukrainian poet-scholar Bohdan Rubchak’s poems have appeared in English translation prior to the publication of this volume. Rubchak died in 2018 at the age of 83 after publishing six collections of poetry, the last for which he received the prestigious Pavlo Tychyna Prize in Ukraine in 1993. Rubchak was part of the extremely talented displaced generation that escaped from the traumatic experiences of World War II to find a new life and creative inspiration in a new land. As an integral part of the New York group of Ukrainian poets, his complex, at times seemingly cryptic poetry, makes the translator’s task imposing. His poems are filled with meaning on multiple levels – semantic, syntactic, auditory, symbolic and allusive. The volume, co-translated by Michael M. Naydan and Svitlana Budzhak-Jones, includes selections from all six of Rubchak’s published collections of poetry: The Stone Garden (1956), The Radiant Betrayal (1960), The Girl without a Country (1963), A Personal Clio (1967), Drowning Marena that appeared as part of The Wing of Icarus (1983) selected works volume, and the expanded selected works edition The Wing of Icarus (1991), which was the poet’s only collection of poetry published in Ukraine. The book also contains an intimate and revealing biographical essay based on the poet’s unpublished diaries by his wife of over fifty years Marian J. Rubchak, illuminating essays on his poetry by Svitlana Budzhak-Jones and Mykola Riabchuk, and a brief biographical essay and timeline by Michael M. Naydan, the editor of the volume.Title: The Selected Poetry of Bohdan Rubchak: Songs of Love, Songs of Death, Songs of The MoonAuthor: Bohdan RubchakTranslators: Michael M. Naydan, Svitlana Budzhak-Jones, and Liliana M. NaydanPublisher: Glagoslav PublicationsLanguage: EnglishISBN: 9781912894840, 9781912894857, 9781912894864Extent: 178 pagesFormat: paperback, hardback, e-bookReview copies are available upon request. Contact Information Glagoslav Publications

Maxim Hodak

+ 31 (0) 13 744 00 27



http://www.glagoslav.com/en/home



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Glagoslav Publications