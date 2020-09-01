More Stimulus Offers Now Available at MerPerle Hon Tam Resort



Over the past one month when Vietnam suffered the second outbreak of COVID-19, many hotels & resorts have been trying their best to get out of the impact of the pandemic.

Nha Trang, Vietnam, September 01, 2020

In addition, a 10-20% discount is offered for such services as food & beverage, laundry, spa, and so on to attract extra service consumption.



The resort management highly expected a remarkable increase in sales volume and revenue figures have shown in reality that many packages were successfully sold on the weekends since the first week of August 2020.



In the aspect of attracting more guests for extra sales, the resort launched a day-time offer at VND 800,000 net/room for use until 16h00 of the day for those who had already bought some kinds of service on the island.



MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests with a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create a unique experience and a feeling of being belonged with the Vietnamese culture and nature.



MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is the "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.



Located on a beautiful island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is somewhat a destination of your choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, a seek for couple romance or simply a family rest and relax or even any reasons.



