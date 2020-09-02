Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

Receive press releases from TVS Television Network: By Email RSS Feeds: TVS Television Network.Com Adds Three Stooges, Popeye, and Superman to the Hi Tops Showcase Segment of the TVS Tent Pole Post Cable Network

TVS Hi Tops Showcase features iconic kids programming from the first 30 years of TV on the TVS Television Network.Com ad supported streaming channel.

Essington, PA, September 02, 2020 --(



Three Stooges, Popeye, and Superman join Foreign Legion, The Buccaneers, Robin Hood, Sir Francis Drake, William Tell, 77th Bengal Lancers, Crusader Rabbit, Pinky Lee, Andy Devine, Rocky Jones Space Ranger, Captain Z Ro, and Clutch Cargo on the service.



Hi Tops Showcase joins classic and current TV shows, classic and current Westerns, classic Movies, and classic and current entertainment shows on the TVS Television Network.Com schedule. The 24/7 channel is the tent pole post cable network from TVS.



All TVS programming is ad supported and free to watch. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami and New York.



TVS Television Network is currently celebrating it's 60th year producing and distributing national TV programming on broadcast, cable, OTT, IPTV, Mobile, and home video platforms. TVS is located in Philadelphia. Essington, PA, September 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TVS Television Network.Com has introduced several additional classic kids TV shows to its daily Hi Tops Showcase segment on the ad supported post cable network from TVS.Three Stooges, Popeye, and Superman join Foreign Legion, The Buccaneers, Robin Hood, Sir Francis Drake, William Tell, 77th Bengal Lancers, Crusader Rabbit, Pinky Lee, Andy Devine, Rocky Jones Space Ranger, Captain Z Ro, and Clutch Cargo on the service.Hi Tops Showcase joins classic and current TV shows, classic and current Westerns, classic Movies, and classic and current entertainment shows on the TVS Television Network.Com schedule. The 24/7 channel is the tent pole post cable network from TVS.All TVS programming is ad supported and free to watch. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami and New York.TVS Television Network is currently celebrating it's 60th year producing and distributing national TV programming on broadcast, cable, OTT, IPTV, Mobile, and home video platforms. TVS is located in Philadelphia. Contact Information TVS Television Network

Tom Ficara

484-494-6893



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TVS Television Network