PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
TVS Television Network

Press Release

Receive press releases from TVS Television Network: By Email RSS Feeds:

TVS Television Network.Com Adds Three Stooges, Popeye, and Superman to the Hi Tops Showcase Segment of the TVS Tent Pole Post Cable Network


TVS Hi Tops Showcase features iconic kids programming from the first 30 years of TV on the TVS Television Network.Com ad supported streaming channel.

Essington, PA, September 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TVS Television Network.Com has introduced several additional classic kids TV shows to its daily Hi Tops Showcase segment on the ad supported post cable network from TVS.

Three Stooges, Popeye, and Superman join Foreign Legion, The Buccaneers, Robin Hood, Sir Francis Drake, William Tell, 77th Bengal Lancers, Crusader Rabbit, Pinky Lee, Andy Devine, Rocky Jones Space Ranger, Captain Z Ro, and Clutch Cargo on the service.

Hi Tops Showcase joins classic and current TV shows, classic and current Westerns, classic Movies, and classic and current entertainment shows on the TVS Television Network.Com schedule. The 24/7 channel is the tent pole post cable network from TVS.

All TVS programming is ad supported and free to watch. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami and New York.

TVS Television Network is currently celebrating it's 60th year producing and distributing national TV programming on broadcast, cable, OTT, IPTV, Mobile, and home video platforms. TVS is located in Philadelphia.
Contact Information
TVS Television Network
Tom Ficara
484-494-6893
Contact
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TVS Television Network
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help