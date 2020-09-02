AmpleHarvest.org Announces New Board Member

Press Releases AmpleHarvest.org Press Release Share Blog

AmpleHarvest.org announces the appointment of Mike Sutterer, CEO of Bonnie Plants, to its Board of Directors.





"We are thrilled that Mike, representing the largest supplier of garden seedlings used by millions of gardeners, is joining us and bringing along with him, the support of Bonnie Plants. AmpleHarvest.org has long sought a corporate partner in the gardening space, and I couldn’t think of a better company to help us, particularly during these incredibly difficult times," said AmpleHarvest.org Executive Director, Gary Oppenheimer.



“As a key player in the gardening space, Mike will be providing critically needed guidance to help AmpleHarvest.org better reach growers nationwide. There has been a dramatic increase in gardening this year, an estimated 61 million people now garden (up from 42 million last year). Together we will work to connect them with nearly 9,000 AmpleHarvest.org food pantries eager for their surplus harvest. The solution impacts hunger, food waste and climate change on a vast scale.”



“I’m extremely excited to be joining the Board of Directors of AmpleHarvest.org,” Sutterer said. “The mission of AmpleHarvest.org is one that I’m passionate about both personally and professionally. I believe that plants play a powerful role in enhancing people’s lives – and nowhere is that more evident than in driving donations of fresh garden-grown food to local food pantries across the country.”



About Mike Sutterer:

Mike Sutterer is currently President and CEO of Bonnie Plants, Inc. Mike joined Bonnie in April of 2019 as President and assumed the title of President & CEO on January 1, 2020. Prior to joining Bonnie, Mike spent 19 years at Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG), most recently as Senior Vice President and General Manager Gardens Business Unit.



About AmpleHarvest.org:

Gary Oppenheimer

267-536-9880



AmpleHarvest.org/presskit

Follow AmpleHarvest.org at Twitter.com/AmpleHarvest, Facebook.com/AmpleHarvest.org



