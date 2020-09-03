Blockchain-Based BitVPN Helps Prevent Cyber Attacks Targeting Corporate VPNs

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BitVPN Inc. Press Release

Singapore, Singapore, September 03, 2020



Multiple severe vulnerabilities have been disclosed in VPN appliances from top companies since 2019, and we’ve seen an increasing number of ransomware groups use hacked VPN appliances as the entry point into corporate networks in 2020.



During the first half of 2020, the coronavirus and social distancing practice have forced many companies and workers to adapt to the sudden shift of the entire workplace to remote work. Although the remote work is a necessary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated declaration of public emergencies, it appears that the increasing number of accessing corporate VPN from multiple destinations and devices has caused cybersecurity risks.



Over the course of 2020, VPNs quickly rose as the hot new attack vector among ransomware gangs, with Citrix network gateways and Pulse Secure VPN servers being their favorite targets, according to a report published by SenseCy.



For most VPN users, online privacy is a major concern. However, there is one potential flaw with centralized VPNs. The privacy of users can only be protected when the VPN provider does not interfere or log any of their personal traffic. It is to be noted that VPN providers are commercial entities that might offer their services relying on other commercial entities, and there might be issues that can compromise user privacy.



Based on the blockchain structure, decentralized Virtual Private Networks (dVPNs) are a fairly new trend. The decentralized structure of BitVPN offers guaranteed privacy for users. DVPNs do not have a singular point of control and depend on multiple parties (nodes) to run the system. It works as a peer-to-peer (P2P) network where users are both clients and nodes. Since there is no centralized server to relay information, there is no possibility of data-logging in a single repository.



Blockchain tech helps BitVPN nodes to coordinate activity. The mechanical structure is designed to ensure that single points of attack or failure pose no risk at all to the users.



“By cutting off the centralized server, decentralized VPN services can help private communication become truly private,” commented Steve, the founder of BitVPN.



About BitVPN

Teresa Gao

+1-417-233-5252



https://www.bitvpn.net/



