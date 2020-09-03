Team Extension Awarded as Top Developer in Romania by Clutch

Press Releases Team Extension AG Press Release Share Blog

Team Extension is a nearshoring and offshoring technology company based in Romania. The company's mission is to hunt and hire the best talents in the technology field, wherever they are. The services include mobile app development, web development, and e-commerce development. TE particularly excels in the cutting-edge tech area, such as iOS, Android, Java and more. Bucharest, Romania, September 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Software development is a saturated industry, making it hard for reliable firms to break through and reach new clients. Even the companies which provide excellent customer service and high-quality products will sometimes be lost in the sea of subpar competitors.A B2B marketing research firm, Clutch connects service providers and buyers through data and verified research. Central to this process is client reviews. In their unique process, analysts have spoken directly with many clients and learned more about the services Team Extension provided."With an overall 4.5 rating, we've seen strong results from Clutch's extensive research process. We are thrilled to be recognized as a top developer in 2020. Our clients' participation made this award possible, and we want to thank them for their time and honest feedback. An excerpt from a recent review and project summary are below: Professionalism is easily perceivable in all of Team Extension activities." - Product Owner, Social Media Emotions"We supplied additional developers to augment the internal team's projects. Our services ranged from package migration, upgrades, and automatic deployment configuration. We are absolutely thrilled being named a 2020 Clutch Leader amongst the top B2B software development companies in Romania, We want to thank everyone who has contributed to our success. We look forward to continuing to serve clients and collect more reviews on our Clutch profile!" - Moe Jame, CEO Team Extension.Team Extension is a nearshoring and offshoring technology company based in Romania. The company's mission is to hunt and hire the best talents in the technology field, wherever they are. The services include mobile app development, web development, and e-commerce development. TE particularly excels in the cutting-edge tech area, such as iOS, Android, Java and more. Contact Information Team Extension AG

Alexia Roby

+49 30 56837990



https://teamextension.de



