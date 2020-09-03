PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
NobelBiz Seeking National Sales Executive to Promote Exciting New Contact Center Products


NobelBiz is looking for a professional in selling contact center technology to help build its business and shoot for new and aggressive goals. The National Sales Executive position is a full-time remote employment opportunity for mid-senior level candidates from the Telecom industry with experience selling contact center technology platforms. The future employee will work closely with Christian Montes, Executive Director of Sales and Host of the First Contact: Stories of the Call Center Podcast.

Carlsbad, CA, September 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- NobelBiz is excited to announce this new opportunity for Contact Center Market professionals: the National Sales Executive position is open to candidates willing to challenge themselves with ambitious goals and the work of selling industry-leading products to new prospects.

The typical responsibilities of the job:

- Calling and Emailing targeted named accounts during pre-determined slots of time
- Immediately responding to all informational requests from prospective customers
- Effectively and efficiently logging sales interactions within the contact management software tools
- Moving leads through the funnel
- Generating lists of named accounts to target
- Attending meetings and training sessions as required
- Partnering with all internal resources as needed
- Participating in discovery calls & demos
- Attending Trade Shows & visiting prospective clients (remotely during pandemic)
- Generating proposals and agreements
- Negotiating and closing new contracts

NobelBiz is looking for creative and resourceful candidates willing to go the extra mile to “get the job done.” The job also requires applicants with proven experience in sales plus experience and knowledge of the call/contact center sector and operations (Telephony and Dialer/ACD experience required).

“We’re looking for someone who knows and understands the pains and struggles of call centers to help us sell the overall best quality products on the market today, perfectly equipped to empower the remote contact center.” - Christian Montes, Executive Director of NobelBiz Sales

Minimum Job Requirements:

- Experience selling more than 1 Contact Center Technology Platform
- Experience selling a Contact Center Platform to over 20 companies
- 5+ years of successfully selling Contact Center Technology Platforms
- Extensive working knowledge of at least 4 Contact Center Technology Platforms

See full job requirements here: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1991101831/

For any inquiries or more information regarding this job, reach out to: hr@nobelbiz.com or christian.montes@nobelbiz.com.

NobelBiz is a Contact Center as a Service company providing both carrier and software solutions. Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single interface.
Contact Information
NobelBiz
Mirela Otea
800-975-2844
Contact
www.nobelbiz.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/3181045/

