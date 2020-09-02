The First Presbyterian Church in the City of New York Welcomes Rev. Dr. Greg Stovell, Pastor/Head of Staff

Press Releases First Presbyterian Church in the City... Press Release Share Blog

Dr. Stovell has an impressive and diverse theological background, serving churches in New Jersey, and Illinois, before being called to First Presbyterian in West Chester, Pennsylvania. His West Chester church boasted a vibrant 1,200-member congregation that Dr. Stovell shepherded for the last 10 years as the Lead Pastor.



From the pulpit and beyond, Dr. Stovell has a clear call to justice ministries rooted in empathy and the biblical call to serve those in need. To use his words, he believes the church should have, “a heart for the poor, the outcast, those in the margins and those whose voices have been long silenced.” He has demonstrated this through steadfast dedication to outreach and service, particularly in the areas of homelessness and immigration. He led his former churches in partnerships with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and local food banks, along with a campaign to address local childhood homelessness. He was instrumental in supporting a partnership with a church in Guatemala, as well as offering direct support to migrant communities in his Pennsylvania county. Dr. Stovell’s own life experience, coupled with his dedication to justice ministries, positions him well to help us reenergize our commitment to local missions, while also positioning this work within a broader global perspective.



Lara Mullarkey, Co-Chair of the Pastoral Nominating Committee noted, “It was Dr. Stovell’s voice and presence from the pulpit that first captured and then held the attention of the Committee. He consistently demonstrates the kind of strong preaching and worship skills that our historic pulpit demands, especially in these challenging times of COVID-19 and systematic racism.” She added, “Delivering sermons that are scripturally-based, intellectually challenging, contextualized, and relevant, Dr. Stovell connects our rich faith tradition to everyday life in ways that are deeply moving, hopeful, and spiritually nourishing.”



Adding on, Ben Maddox, Co-Chair of the Pastoral Nominating Committee stated, “Our lengthy interactions with Dr. Stovell during the 9-month interview process have been imbued with a sense of peace and the Holy Spirit, all the more profound and welcome in these unsettling days. We are so pleased to welcome him to First Church!”



Dr. Stovell has hit the ground running since arriving in New York, tapping his impressive technology prowess to transition the Church to live-streaming from the sanctuary. While in person worship is still in pause, clergy and staff have returned to the Church for live worship broadcasted on their YouTube channel, on Facebook and Boxcast, a new streaming service. In addition, he is meeting several times a week through videoconferencing with members of our congregation to introduce himself further.



Upon arriving, Dr. Stovell said, “First Church has such an amazing heritage and vital role to play in the life of our city, especially in these times. I am impressed by the Church’s progressive legacy of inclusion and our community’s deep commitment to all forms of justice. I look forward to establishing relationships with local mission partners in order to continue to do God’s work in the Village and beyond.” Dr. Stovell added, “My immediate goals are to get to know congregation, hear their dreams for our future and assess new needs within the wider community given our present reality.” He concluded, “I know God has great things in store for our life together. May God’s Spirit guide us as we seek to do God’s will.”



Dr. Greg Stovell joins the First Church family along with his wife Susie, daughter Susie, and son Harry.



