Deck 7 Joins RingCentral’s Channel Harmony Program

This partnership will allow Deck 7 to establish their expertise in the webinar software tech space.

San Diego, CA, September 04, 2020 --(



RingCentral is a leader in unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and works with world-class distributors, master agents, channel partners, and carrier partners to deliver cloud communications solutions to businesses around the world. According to Lisa Del Real, who is the VP Global Partner Programs at RingCentral, “Everything RingCentral does is designed to help partners easily grow their business and increase their bottom line. We strive to be the cloud communications solution of choice among channel partners worldwide, and provide them with the best partner program paired with most innovative solutions in the marketplace.”



Similarly, Deck 7 runs marketing and lead generation campaigns for a host of IT related clients like Adobe, Blackline, TripActions, and Standard & Poor among others. Each year, the organization also publishes its vendor agnostic Deck 7 Webinar Benchmarks and Best Practices Report that features some of the prominent webinar software platforms including RingCentral. Through this partnership, Deck 7 aims to introduce RingCentral’s solutions to its audience and increase its expertise in the webinar software tech space.



Deck 7 reaches out to its target market/audience by orchestrating multi-channel campaigns across email, web, mobile, display, social, search, and voice. The organization’s lead generation campaigns are executed through content marketing and syndication across its 31 media properties.



“We do about 2,800 campaigns a year using our team of about 300 people in the US and India. A partnership opportunity with RingCentral is a natural fit to increase our expertise and strength in the webinar software tech space to be able to bring RingCentral's offerings to our network of existing and new clients,” said Mark Choudhari, CEO at Deck 7.



About RingCentral:



RingCentral, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.



About Deck 7:



