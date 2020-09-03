Sicarios in Space? - New Adventure "Sicarionauts" Explores the Most Unlikely Heroes

Follow the exciting misadventures of the worst Sicarios ever (according to one observer) as every decision they make, takes them on a collision course with destiny.





"Nice scenes and textured moments that we all experience from time to time, but don't recognize as they happen. Sicarionauts gives you moments like these through realistic characters but within outstanding and unexpected circumstances." - Tony D., Amazon Reviewer



Another reviewer called the book "a rollercoaster with characters that you need to read to believe. Sci-Fun adventure with a twist!" - Mark D., Amazon Reviewer



The well-respected reviewer the "Laptiast" said:



"The plot is strong, centered on a goal. Each chapter connects as though climbing a ladder to a climactic resolution. And what a climax it is. The story has one of the most unique and remembered endings I've ever read. When I reached the last chapter, I found myself re-reading the final scene several times because it left me bewildered. In sum, I did not expect it, and that's good because I felt amazement and also accomplishment." - Laptiast - (laptiast.com)



About the Author

Anthony Acosta was a successful creative director for both Fox and Univision for over 14 years. With a background in Information Technology and extensive experience as an independent consultant with a penchant for creative problem-solving. This aspie and geek is a lifelong fan of the Science Fiction genre. He is currently writing the second and third installments to the sicarionauts.



Pages: 172

Fiction: Science fiction

Trade paperback: 978-1-73557-820-0 / $19.99

eBook: 978-1-73557-821-7 / $4.99

Available through booksellers worldwide



Visit https://sicarionauts.com for more details. McAllen, TX, September 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This gripping adventure will take you on the most unforgettable journey through secret spaceports in India to experimental rocket facilities in South Texas and the International Space Station. This exciting misadventure of the worst Sicarios ever (according to one observer) as every decision they make, takes them on a collision course with destiny. Follow along as they inadvertently become the earth's last line of defense as they face the world's most treacherous terrorists."Nice scenes and textured moments that we all experience from time to time, but don't recognize as they happen. Sicarionauts gives you moments like these through realistic characters but within outstanding and unexpected circumstances." - Tony D., Amazon ReviewerAnother reviewer called the book "a rollercoaster with characters that you need to read to believe. Sci-Fun adventure with a twist!" - Mark D., Amazon ReviewerThe well-respected reviewer the "Laptiast" said:"The plot is strong, centered on a goal. Each chapter connects as though climbing a ladder to a climactic resolution. And what a climax it is. The story has one of the most unique and remembered endings I've ever read. When I reached the last chapter, I found myself re-reading the final scene several times because it left me bewildered. In sum, I did not expect it, and that's good because I felt amazement and also accomplishment." - Laptiast - (laptiast.com)About the AuthorAnthony Acosta was a successful creative director for both Fox and Univision for over 14 years. With a background in Information Technology and extensive experience as an independent consultant with a penchant for creative problem-solving. This aspie and geek is a lifelong fan of the Science Fiction genre. He is currently writing the second and third installments to the sicarionauts.Pages: 172Fiction: Science fictionTrade paperback: 978-1-73557-820-0 / $19.99eBook: 978-1-73557-821-7 / $4.99Available through booksellers worldwideVisit https://sicarionauts.com for more details.