DornerWorks Mobile App and Voice Assistant Control Demo Shows Accelerated Path to Connected Product Development

DornerWorks ESP32 Rapid Prototyping Board (RPB) makes it easy to build "smarter" devices.

Grand Rapids, MI, September 05, 2020 --



Innovations like these aren’t developed and launched overnight, but developers can make sure the work doesn’t take much longer than that by prototyping with the right platform and the right partner.



The DornerWorks ESP32 Rapid Prototyping Board (RPB) combines Bluetooth, BLE and Wi-Fi connectivity to enable remote control possible anywhere you can get a wireless signal. With the companion mobile app and voice assistant integration (Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant) built on a versatile AWS cloud architecture, users can toggle I/O on the board, in this case turning 4 LEDs green (on) or red (off).



This functionality can easily be extended to other I/O, accelerating the development of a high-resolution proof of concept that demonstrates connected product control to potential clients you’ve invited over for brisket, or invited to a video chat from overseas.



The RPB can help connected product developers prototype new feature transformations with a seamless companion mobile app experience.



Visit DornerWorks.com to schedule a meeting with DornerWorks today, and map out a plan to build connected products that grow your business.



About DornerWorks:



