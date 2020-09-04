Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies Announces New Site Leader

Press Releases Eastek International Corporation Press Release Share Blog

Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies (EACT), a division of Eastek International Corporation, Menomonee Falls, WI announced today a new Site Leader.





In her role, Angie will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the EACT business, with emphasis on delivering service and quality for our customers. Angie brings with her 29 years of electronics manufacturing, with 26 of those years being with EACT. She has a solid background in finance and accounting and is trained in many different quality areas, including ISO 9001 and ISO 13485.



Robert Gerth, CEO and Chairman of the Board for Eastek, said, “We are thrilled to have Angie back at EACT as our Site Leader. Her skill set and management style will contribute significantly to the success at EACT and will help support our customers at the highest possible levels. Angie’s [20+] years of experience at EACT, communication skills, and values will bring incredible leadership to the EACT business and our team members.”



Eastek International Corporation is excited to welcome Angie back to the Eastek team and they are confident that she will be a great asset to the company and to you as the customer.



Eastek International Corporation is a US-based, owned, and operated Contract Manufacturer. Since 1990, our mission has been simple: to assist our customers in being their most successful. We do this by utilizing our global manufacturing expertise and resources to efficiently provide our customers with the highest quality, most cost-effective product, on-time and on-budget. We provide world-class manufacturing services from Design for Manufacturing (DFM) support through distribution with our global footprint. We specialize in Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA), Tooling, Injection Molding, Turnkey Box Build Assembly, and much more.



As a vertically integrated contract manufacturer, Eastek delivers electromechanical sub-assemblies and complete custom products. Eastek is a trusted partner for many Fortune 500 companies that require manufacturing for complex, low and high-volume production worldwide.



The former ACT, now EACT, was acquired in 2013 by Eastek International Corporation. Committed to providing quality, cost-effective manufactured products, we provide full assembly services, including quick-turn prototypes, pre-production, and full production runs. Our services are continually expanding to incorporate complex products and next-generation technology.



For more information regarding the changes at EACT, please contact Brandy Rhode, Director of Marketing & Communications at brandy.rhode@eastekinternational.com.



