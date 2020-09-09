Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Receive press releases from DECK 7: By Email RSS Feeds: Deck 7 Announces Bronze Partnership with Adobe

Through this partnership, Deck 7 aims to strengthen its multichannel marketing hub (MMH) solutions.

San Diego, CA, September 09, 2020 --(



Adobe is the leader in designing and delivering digital experiences through content and data. Its Partner Program is a comprehensive business-to-business program supporting companies that develop and implement Adobe Experience Cloud and Magento solutions. Adobe draws on its partner expertise by bringing partners into the existing Adobe pipeline to help accelerate and expand the reach of Adobe products.



Deck 7 is thrilled to have become an Adobe Solutions Partner and develop its knowledge of Adobe products and to offer these services to its client base of existing and new. “We do about 2,800 campaigns a year using our team of about 300 marketing specialists in the US and India. This partner program will help us develop our own strengths on Adobe’s solutions for analytics, content, email, etc. and also deploy and integrate these products for our clients,” adds Mark Choudhari, CEO at Deck 7.



As a partner, Deck 7 aims to develop its strengths on Adobe’s solutions for analytics, content, email, programmatic, social, etc. and also deploy and integrate these products for clients. According to Anil Chakravarthy, who is the Executive VP and General Manager of Adobe's Digital Experience Business Unit, “At the heart of Experience Cloud is Adobe's Experience Platform, which brings together customer data from a variety of sources.”



The Adobe Experience Cloud is a top-tier digital platform for organizations to innovate and advance digital experiences for customers and it primarily focuses on co-selling relationships.



About Adobe Experience Cloud



Adobe Experience Cloud — an all-in-one experience solution. Adobe Experience Cloud brings together all of your marketing tech in a single place, so you can do everything from managing your content and delivering email campaigns to automating your ad buying and measuring your success.



About Deck 7

Headquartered in San Diego, Deck 7 is a digital marketing and media company serving clients and partners from enterprises to small and medium businesses. With strong expertise in inbound and outbound technologies, Deck 7 provides busy marketers with qualified leads at scale to meet their revenue marketing goals. Contact us at deck7.com. San Diego, CA, September 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Deck 7 Inc., a global brand awareness and lead generation firm in the US, has joined an official partnership with Adobe, Inc. as part of the Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe Marketing Cloud through its Solution Partner Program (SPP).Adobe is the leader in designing and delivering digital experiences through content and data. Its Partner Program is a comprehensive business-to-business program supporting companies that develop and implement Adobe Experience Cloud and Magento solutions. Adobe draws on its partner expertise by bringing partners into the existing Adobe pipeline to help accelerate and expand the reach of Adobe products.Deck 7 is thrilled to have become an Adobe Solutions Partner and develop its knowledge of Adobe products and to offer these services to its client base of existing and new. “We do about 2,800 campaigns a year using our team of about 300 marketing specialists in the US and India. This partner program will help us develop our own strengths on Adobe’s solutions for analytics, content, email, etc. and also deploy and integrate these products for our clients,” adds Mark Choudhari, CEO at Deck 7.As a partner, Deck 7 aims to develop its strengths on Adobe’s solutions for analytics, content, email, programmatic, social, etc. and also deploy and integrate these products for clients. According to Anil Chakravarthy, who is the Executive VP and General Manager of Adobe's Digital Experience Business Unit, “At the heart of Experience Cloud is Adobe's Experience Platform, which brings together customer data from a variety of sources.”The Adobe Experience Cloud is a top-tier digital platform for organizations to innovate and advance digital experiences for customers and it primarily focuses on co-selling relationships.About Adobe Experience CloudAdobe Experience Cloud — an all-in-one experience solution. Adobe Experience Cloud brings together all of your marketing tech in a single place, so you can do everything from managing your content and delivering email campaigns to automating your ad buying and measuring your success.About Deck 7Headquartered in San Diego, Deck 7 is a digital marketing and media company serving clients and partners from enterprises to small and medium businesses. With strong expertise in inbound and outbound technologies, Deck 7 provides busy marketers with qualified leads at scale to meet their revenue marketing goals. Contact us at deck7.com. Contact Information DECK 7, Inc.

Suraj Sharma

619-900-9595



deck7.io



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from DECK 7