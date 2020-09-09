Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Deck 7 Joins Zoho's Channel Partner Program

Top lead generation and brand awareness firm to introduce Zoho’s cloud solutions to its network of clients.

San Diego, CA, September 09, 2020 --(



“Our user base of over 50 million customers use a combination of several of our apps. Customers typically begin by purchasing one or two Zoho apps and gradually sign up for more services/solutions and bring onboard most (and then all) of their workforce on to the Zoho ecosystem,” says the leading SaaS company.



Zoho’s 40+ marketing-based solutions and apps allow businesses to run their entire processes online. From sales and marketing, support, HR, bookkeeping to streamlining business processes, customers can easily set up and move their entire operations to the Zoho ecosystem.



“This partnership is an opportunity for us to develop our own strengths and increase our expertise in Zoho products. We do about 2,800 campaigns a year using our team of about 300 marketing specialists in the US and India. With the world transforming into a hyper-connected society, we see cloud technology as a rapidly growing phenomenon, something that businesses and organizations can greatly leverage to streamline their operations.” adds Mark Choudhari, CEO at Deck 7.



Deck 7 offers its demand generation services for its clients and partners by orchestrating multichannel campaigns using email, web, mobile, display, social, search, and voice. Hence, it sees this partnership as an opportunity to strengthen its expertise in the cloud business.



About Zoho:



With 45+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific software companies. Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 8,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Austin, Texas with international headquarters in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in the United States, India, Japan, China, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. More than 50 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com.



About Deck 7:



Suraj Sharma

619-900-9595



deck7.io



