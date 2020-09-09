Press Releases The Heavy Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from The Heavy: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: The Heavy Co. New Mural in Santa Ana, Promoting Peace, Love and Unity During COVID-19

Today a new mural is added to Santa Ana off Grand Ave. & 4th street, The Heavy Collective announced immediately the new community mural in Santa Ana California. A gift to the community of Santa Ana to inspire love, peace and unity during these uncertain times.





Kimberly Duran and Bud Herrera have a studio in downtown Santa Ana and wanted to bridge the gap between the downtown art scene and community in Santa Ana. Their goal was to provide access to free public art in the outskirts of the city, so the public may access it on their daily commutes off Grand Ave and 4th street, the entrance to downtown. The mural will be accessible to daily commuters which is at a busy intersection in the heart of the city.



“This mural is a gift to the Community of Santa Ana. May it be a beacon of light to continue to shine from within,” said The Heavy Collective. “Art is the universal language,” said Bud Herrera. They plan to use art as the universal language to bring the community together and empower them during the times of COVID-19. Mexican elders say Huitzilopochtli guided the Aztec's long migration to the Valley of Mexico, and thus the hummingbird is the symbol of strength in life's struggle to elevate consciousness - to follow your dreams. Santa Ana, CA, September 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- “Art should be everywhere,” said local muralist, Kimberly Duran, professionally known as “Shmi one.” Along with partner Bud Herrera, professionally known as “Delt one,” the artists collaborate as “The Heavy Collective.” They gifted a new mural depiction of mother earth meditating in a garden encompassed by nature. Elements of flying humming birds and butterflies to bring joy. The hummingbird is the symbol of strength in life's struggle to elevate consciousness.Kimberly Duran and Bud Herrera have a studio in downtown Santa Ana and wanted to bridge the gap between the downtown art scene and community in Santa Ana. Their goal was to provide access to free public art in the outskirts of the city, so the public may access it on their daily commutes off Grand Ave and 4th street, the entrance to downtown. The mural will be accessible to daily commuters which is at a busy intersection in the heart of the city.“This mural is a gift to the Community of Santa Ana. May it be a beacon of light to continue to shine from within,” said The Heavy Collective. “Art is the universal language,” said Bud Herrera. They plan to use art as the universal language to bring the community together and empower them during the times of COVID-19. Mexican elders say Huitzilopochtli guided the Aztec's long migration to the Valley of Mexico, and thus the hummingbird is the symbol of strength in life's struggle to elevate consciousness - to follow your dreams. Contact Information TheHeavyCollective

Kimberly Duran

714-552-9046



https://www.5hmi.com/

@5hmi

Attached Files pdf of press release Mural is available for immediately download at https://www.5hmi.com/. Founded in 2013, The Heavy Collective the most prolific artist of Orange County. The Artist have over 35 murals in the city of Santa Ana and have painted all over Los Angeles, Mexico City, Ventura County and Southern California. Filename: TheHeavyCollective_Pressrelea.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Heavy