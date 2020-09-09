Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Names Matt Ernst as Recruiting Director of Its North Raleigh Real Estate Sales Office

Press Releases Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Press Release Share Blog

Howard Perry, an established builder, and Don Walston, a real estate entrepreneur, formed Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston in 1973. Today, with more than 900 associates and employees and award-winning new homes, mortgage and insurance services, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston is the largest full-service residential real estate company in the Triangle. CBHPW is also the top Coldwell Banker company in the Triangle area and has earned recognition as one of the leading realty firms in the nation. The Triangle Business Journal has consistently ranked Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston as one of the “Best Places to Work in the Triangle.” For more information about Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston, visit www.hpw.com. Follow the company on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CBHPW. Raleigh, NC, September 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston, the leading real estate company in the Central North Carolina, has hired Matt Ernst as Recruiting Director of its North Raleigh sales office located at 9051 Strickland Road in Raleigh. “Not only did he have the particular skill set we were looking but he was already familiar with the Coldwell Banker brand,” said Jaime Hamlett Managing Broker of the Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston North Raleigh office. “I'm very happy that he is bringing that knowledge and understanding to our office.”In his role as Recruiting Director, Ernst will focus on networking and reaching out to the community of agents in our local market to help them understand how Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston can support them in their business. “His experience in multiple areas of recruiting, including real estate, will be a great asset to our team here in the North Raleigh office,” Hamlett said of Ernst’s background in recruiting across multiple industries.Born and raised in Iowa, Ernst attended Kirkwood Community College where he studied computers and computer technology. He received a degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing from Truman State University. Ernst has over 19 years of experience in recruiting, marketing, and sales working in the real estate, medical, and educational sectors. Prior to joining Coldwell Banker in the Midwest, Ernst worked for Re/Max, ECPI University and Medical Manager/WebMD.When he’s not busy working with real estate agents, Ernst enjoys being outside and staying active. Before a shoulder injury left him unable to continue playing, he was a member of the Truman State University football team. Nowadays, running, hiking, kayaking and snow skiing are among his favorite outdoor activities to partake in. He also loves spending time with his daughter, Zayla, and traveling home to the Midwest to visit his family.Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston operates 16 real estate sales offices in North Carolina from Mebane in the west to Goldsboro in the east. Those interested in joining the Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston real estate team may visit www.joinhpw.com for further information.About Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and WalstonHoward Perry, an established builder, and Don Walston, a real estate entrepreneur, formed Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston in 1973. Today, with more than 900 associates and employees and award-winning new homes, mortgage and insurance services, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston is the largest full-service residential real estate company in the Triangle. CBHPW is also the top Coldwell Banker company in the Triangle area and has earned recognition as one of the leading realty firms in the nation. The Triangle Business Journal has consistently ranked Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston as one of the “Best Places to Work in the Triangle.” For more information about Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston, visit www.hpw.com. Follow the company on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CBHPW. Contact Information Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston

Matt Horton

919-789-5246



www.hpw.com



