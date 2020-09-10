PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Virginia Digital Forensic Firm Opens New Office in Henrico


Pro Digital Forensic Consulting & Investigation recently opened new office location in Western Henrico (Richmond).

Richmond, VA, September 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Professional Digital Forensic Consulting, LLC (dba Pro Digital) has opened their doors to the public for the first time in over seven years in operation. The Richmond-based digital forensic firm acquired ample office space in western Henrico County at the Forest Office Park, complete with dedicated greeting, work/lab and meeting space.

Pro Digital’s Founder & Principal Consultant, Patrick Siewert said about the move, “After years of serving our clients, litigators and corporations with their forensic data analysis needs remotely or solely on-site, we’re excited to offer a brick-and-mortar location where we can meet our clients, discuss their case needs confidentially and conduct the expert-grade digital forensic analysis & consultation that has made Pro Digital Virginia’s premier digital forensic resource for the past several years.”

Pro Digital, which began operation in 2013 and boasts an extensive, award-winning law enforcement background, offers forensic data acquisition, analysis, consultation, reporting and expert witness services for litigators & their clients, corporations, the investigative community and governmental organizations. Their forensic data analysis covers the spectrum of litigation support & investigative needs for all computers, cell phones, tablets, stand-alone GPS devices, and cloud-based data, as well as other specialized data storage medium.

For further information or to contact Pro Digital Forensic Consulting, please email Patrick Siewert at inquiries@prodigital4n6.com

Pro Digital’s New Business Location:
8003 Franklin Farms Dr., Ste. 233-B
Henrico, VA 23229
Phone: (804) 588-9877
Website: https://prodigital4n6.com
