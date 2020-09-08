EY Announces Jody Richards of Process Technology as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 East Central Award Finalist



In celebration of the unstoppable entrepreneurs whose ambitions transform our world, Ernst & Young LLP has announced Jody Richards, President of Process Technology as a 2020 Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 East Central Award finalist.





Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity, financial performance, societal impact, and commitment to building a values-based company, innovation, and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.



Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November during a virtual awards gala. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.



Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight, and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries - all supported by vast EY resources.



Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation.



In East Central, sponsors also include PNC Bank, VRC, Morgan Lewis, Oswald Companies and Smart Business.



About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title.



About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs.



About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy, transaction and consulting services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.



EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via EY online. Visit ey.com for more information.



About Process Technology

Process Technology, established in 1978, serves industries that include Semiconductor, Flat Panel Display (FPD), Microelectromechanical (MEMS), Nanotechnology, Photovoltaic (PV, solar cell), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Biomedical and Pharmaceutical. Process Technology’s product offering includes LUFRAN™ fluoropolymer DI water and chemical heaters, quartz DI water heaters, fluoropolymer & quartz inline chemical heaters, electric immersion heaters, heat exchangers, high-temperature filter chambers, solvent heaters, nitrogen heaters, and Dynatronix™ power supplies. Semi S2/S3 and CE compliant; ETL/UL and NRTL certified. ISO 9001:2008, including design. The Process Technology headquarters and product development center is based in Willoughby, OH with distribution and plant operations taking place in Mentor, OH and Amery, WI. Cleveland, OH, September 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced that Jody Richards, President of Process Technology , was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 East Central Award finalist. Now in its 34th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world. Jody was selected as one of 26 finalists from nearly 100 nominations by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced through a virtual event on October 7, 2020, and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. 