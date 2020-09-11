Carrin Byk Real Estate Agent in Clarkston, Michigan Earns SRS (Seller Representative Specialist) Designation and Takes Her Career to the Next Level

Clarkston, MI, September 11, 2020 -- Local REALTOR® awarded SRS Designation

Carrin Byk, with Keller Williams Premier, has been awarded the Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) designation, the premier seller agency designation in the country. The SRS is conferred by the Real Estate Business Institute (REBI) and is an official credential of the National Association of REALTORS®. Carrin joins an elite group of real estate professionals from around the world who have earned the SRS designation. All were required to successfully complete comprehensive coursework in seller representation, demonstrate significant seller representation experience and expertise, and subscribe to the REALTOR® Code of Ethics. 

Carrin Byk, Realtor in Clarkston, Michigan is also a resident. She has a keen interest in helping buyers and sellers navigate their way through the real estate market. Her hobbies include home improvement, estate sale shopping, gardening, kayaking, camping and most things outdoors. Carrin is a Northern Michigan University graduate. Her path led her from a B.S. in Biology to finding her other true passion in sales and real estate. After representing homebuilders for over 10 years, new home construction is her specialty.

SRS is wholly owned by REBI and focuses specifically on representing the real estate seller. Formerly the Council of Real Estate Brokerage Managers (CRB), REBI is a not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®. You may contact REBI by calling 800-621-8738, e-mailing info@rebinstitute.com, or visiting REBInstitute.com.

Contact: Carrin Byk
(248) 980-7515
carrinbyk@gmail.com