LionShare Partners Taps PWC and Legg Mason Alum to Join Leadership Team

For more information, please visit Baltimore, MD, September 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- LionShare Partners is excited to announce the addition of PwC and Legg Mason alum, Robert (Bobby) Turton, as a Managing Director and the head of M&A and Private Equity. In this role, Bobby will be responsible for M&A advisory, growth strategy, private equity outreach, and deal flow. With over a decade of experience in management consulting and financial services, Bobby brings his talent in creative problem solving in large, distributed organizations to bring clarity to the complexity of LionShare Partner’s clients. When asked about the recent addition, Founder & CEO Brandon Rosenblatt commented, “We are thrilled to add Bobby to our team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and a great skillset. We look forward to leveraging his strategic and financial acumen to deliver the highest quality services to our clients.”LionShare Partners offers the comprehensive capabilities and deep industry knowledge necessary to help small to medium sized businesses solve their most complex issues. LionShare Partners serves as a strategic advisor, transaction intermediary, board member, or third party C-level executive. The firm’s primary focus is within the Private Equity space - working directly with capital partners or their portfolio companies to drive growth.For more information, please visit www.lionsharepartners.com