Press Releases PulteGroup - Georgia Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from PulteGroup - Georgia: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Pulte Homes Expands Georgia Presence to McDonough

National Homebuilder Announces Newest Henry County Community – Woodbridge Estates Featuring Life Tested® Home Designs Starting in the Low $300s





“We are excited to add McDonough to Pulte Homes’ portfolio of offerings in Metro Atlanta,” said Chad Plunkett, Georgia Division President for PulteGroup, parent company of Pulte Homes. “Based on the reception its sister brand at Centex is receiving at Wildwood at Avalon, we expect high homebuyer demand for Woodbridge Estates in early 2021. Pulte’s Life Tested® home designs in this newest Henry County community will be ideal for growing families, thanks to features like open concepts that unite living spaces, master-on-main floor plans for added privacy and the option to add a third garage on some plans. Buyers will also have the opportunity to experience our design studio, where they will work with professionally trained design consultants to personalize the selections for their home. Pulte has been closely following the growth of Henry County and its cities, and we admire all the work that the local government officials are doing to enhance and preserve the allure and hometown charm of the area. The historic downtowns of McDonough and Hampton will undoubtedly prove a draw for Woodbridge Estates residents. Both are home to great shops and restaurants, they play host to family-friendly events, and Hampton’s Splash Pad is a popular destination for kids.”



The location for Woodbridge Estates was carefully selected to offer its residents the best of both worlds. Residents will enjoy the relaxed pace and small-town spirits of both Hampton and McDonough with the vibrant cities of Stockbridge and Downtown Atlanta to the North via I-75. The community is just 20 miles south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and less than 30 miles from Downtown Atlanta. In between are several employment hubs and a wealth of retail, dining, recreation and entertainment destinations, including the famed Atlanta Motor Speedway. There are many outdoor recreation options nearby like North Mt. Carmel Park, Henry County’s largest public playground, complete with a fitness circuit, handicap accessible equipment, a separate play area to inspire imaginative play in little ones and a specially designed “roadway” on which kids can ride their bikes and big wheels while learning the rules of the road. Neighboring Crystal Lake Golf & Country Club also proves a popular local social and recreational destination. An excellent match for families with school-age children, Woodbridge Estates is supported by Henry County Schools with Dutchtown Elementary, Middle and High Schools just three miles from the community.



Pulte Homes also boasts a presence in one other Henry County community – Heron Bay in Locust Grove, and its sister brand – Centex Homes – has already witnessed success in McDonough at Wildwood at Avalon. For more information and to join the Woodbridge Estates VIP interest list to receive community development updates, call (770) 685-6530 or visit



About Pulte Homes: Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com. Atlanta, GA, September 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Pulte Homes remains committed to growing its reach among Metro Atlanta area homebuyers with the upcoming debut of Woodbridge Estates in McDonough. With plans to open to sales in early 2021, Pulte’s newest Henry County community will offer 66 homesites with a collection of Life Tested® home designs and starting price points in the low $300s.“We are excited to add McDonough to Pulte Homes’ portfolio of offerings in Metro Atlanta,” said Chad Plunkett, Georgia Division President for PulteGroup, parent company of Pulte Homes. “Based on the reception its sister brand at Centex is receiving at Wildwood at Avalon, we expect high homebuyer demand for Woodbridge Estates in early 2021. Pulte’s Life Tested® home designs in this newest Henry County community will be ideal for growing families, thanks to features like open concepts that unite living spaces, master-on-main floor plans for added privacy and the option to add a third garage on some plans. Buyers will also have the opportunity to experience our design studio, where they will work with professionally trained design consultants to personalize the selections for their home. Pulte has been closely following the growth of Henry County and its cities, and we admire all the work that the local government officials are doing to enhance and preserve the allure and hometown charm of the area. The historic downtowns of McDonough and Hampton will undoubtedly prove a draw for Woodbridge Estates residents. Both are home to great shops and restaurants, they play host to family-friendly events, and Hampton’s Splash Pad is a popular destination for kids.”The location for Woodbridge Estates was carefully selected to offer its residents the best of both worlds. Residents will enjoy the relaxed pace and small-town spirits of both Hampton and McDonough with the vibrant cities of Stockbridge and Downtown Atlanta to the North via I-75. The community is just 20 miles south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and less than 30 miles from Downtown Atlanta. In between are several employment hubs and a wealth of retail, dining, recreation and entertainment destinations, including the famed Atlanta Motor Speedway. There are many outdoor recreation options nearby like North Mt. Carmel Park, Henry County’s largest public playground, complete with a fitness circuit, handicap accessible equipment, a separate play area to inspire imaginative play in little ones and a specially designed “roadway” on which kids can ride their bikes and big wheels while learning the rules of the road. Neighboring Crystal Lake Golf & Country Club also proves a popular local social and recreational destination. An excellent match for families with school-age children, Woodbridge Estates is supported by Henry County Schools with Dutchtown Elementary, Middle and High Schools just three miles from the community.Pulte Homes also boasts a presence in one other Henry County community – Heron Bay in Locust Grove, and its sister brand – Centex Homes – has already witnessed success in McDonough at Wildwood at Avalon. For more information and to join the Woodbridge Estates VIP interest list to receive community development updates, call (770) 685-6530 or visit www.pulte.com/WoodbridgeEstates About Pulte Homes: Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com. Contact Information PulteGroup - Georgia

Kasie Bolling

770-965-3219



pulte.com

Stephanie Byron - Director of Marketing

PulteGroup - Georgia Division

Stephanie.Byron@PulteGroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PulteGroup - Georgia