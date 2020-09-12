Sports Garten Network Shakes Up Sports Wagering Broadcasting as "Wanna Bet?" Premieres Nationwide, Sunday, Sept. 13

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sports Garten Network Press Release Share Blog

In addition to affiliates secured by United Stations, the shows will also be heard on Gow Media’s SportsMap Radio, which is distributed and heard nationally. SGN’s branded content will be available on more than 102 stations, including broadcast outlets in major markets such as Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Philadelphia, Detroit, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Kansas City, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Denver, Phoenix and San Diego. The programming premiere meets a growing national demand for sports gaming broadcast content. Since the 2018 Supreme Court decision legalizing sports gambling, 18 states plus the District of Columbia have approved sports wagering, with the potential for an additional 20 states to follow in 2021.



United Stations is also launching SGN’s weekday feature, "SGN Best Bets," hosted by Barton. A veteran sports media personality and wagering analyst, dubbed, "The Honest Handicapper," by Gaming Today, Barton is a popular, long-time fixture on Las Vegas radio. Prior to joining SGN, he hosted programming on ESPN Radio, Fox Sports Radio, ABC Radio, Sirius XM and the Armed Forces Radio Network. Sports Garten made headlines in 2018 when Tom placed the first legal sports bet outside the state of Nevada, a $1,000 wager at the Casino at Delaware Park racetrack for the New York Yankees to win the World Series. Barton brings a rare combination of broadcast talent and proven handicapping expertise to the SGN platform.



SGN, founded by CEO and award-winning producer Gary Pollakusky, is a leader in sports wagering content. In addition to "Wanna Bet?!" and "SGN Best Bets," the network offers a variety of programs in 1-4 hour blocks and on-air packages including fantasy league analysis, sports-related weather forecasts, injury reports, line movements, daily odds and betting lines. All programming is produced to enable the integration of advertiser content including exclusive wagering lines for bookmakers.



“Launching terrestrial radio content with a proven on-air talent like professional handicapper Tom Barton in the host chair separates SGN from the competition in our industry,” said Pollakusky. “Tom has taken his brand of radio entertainment to an art form with a special blend of sports analysis and wagering intelligence that you can’t find anywhere else. We’re thrilled to have the distribution power of USRN and SportsMap Radio Network bringing this one-of-a-kind programming to millions of listeners across the country.”



Created by the legendary Dick Clark and current Chairman and CEO Nicholas Verbitsky, United Stations is the nation’s largest independently owned network and a leading provider of long form radio content.



“We’ve been following the trends and searching for the right collaborators in the sports wagering space, and we’re excited about this launch with SGN and SportsMap,” said Stefan Jones of United Stations. “They both have credibility and they both have an understanding of radio making them perfect partners.”



About Sports Garten Network

Sports Garten Network (SGN) is a multi-platform sports talk and on-air content provider. SGN offers programming that provides fans up-to-the-minute sports news, updates and commentary with scores, highlights, analysis, wagering intelligence and features. SGN's flagship program, "Wanna Bet?!" is a weekday show offered in 1-4 hour segments. Additional broadcast programming includes SGN's "Wanna Bet?!" Weekend Edition, "Best Bets," "Betting Bytes," "Better Bettor," "Wagering Week," "The Night Cappers," "Bookmakers," "RotoMill Fantasy Show," line movements, weather forecasts and injury reports. Founded by CEO Gary Pollakusky together with veteran sports host and pro handicapper Tom Barton, SGN is dedicated to providing fans with intelligent and relevant conversation about sports and wagering, from fantasy leagues to daily odds and betting lines. For more information about SGN content and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.sportsgarten.com.



United Stations Media Networks, Inc.

New York, NY, September 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Sports Garten Network (SGN), as part of a national syndication agreement with United Stations Radio Networks and Gow Media's SportsMap, has announced that its flagship program, "Wanna Bet?!" Weekend Edition, will officially debut nationwide, this Sunday, Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET. Starring host Tom Barton, "Wanna Bet?!" will feature insightful and entertaining sports talk along with credible wagering intelligence in a format that appeals to all sports fans, including the casual fantasy football follower as well as serious bettors. Lauren French

919-675-3329



https://sportsgarten.com



