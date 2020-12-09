Carolyn R. Baker Celebrated as a Lifetime Featured Member and a VIP Member for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About Carolyn R. Baker

Carolyn Baker is an Internal Revenue Services (IRS) certified tax preparer. With over 13 years’ experience, Ms. Baker prepares, consults, and educates clients regarding the complexity of the tax process.



Ms. Baker is a member of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. (NANBPWC), that promotes quality of life for all citizens of communities across the globe, The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and serves as the President of the Board of Directors for the Williamsburg – James City County Community Action Agency (CAA), that provides various programs for low-income families in the community.



Born on April 2, 1943, Carolyn obtained a B. A. in Business Administration Degree from Averett University in 1998. She is preparing for her Certified Public Accountant (CPA) examination. Previously, she was an Accounting Technician for the Department of the Army, at the Fort Eustis Army Base, Fort Eustis, Virginia. She served as an Accountant for 28 years and retired in 1992.



In her spare time, Carolyn volunteers in her community, enjoys learning new things and bonding with friends and family via internet. She also loves to sing and dance to various genres of music. She is very family oriented and spends quality time with her husband Nat, and daughter Natalie.



Carolyn’s motto: Your setbacks and obstacles prepare you for milestones you will experience on your journey of life.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Susan Perrault

516-677-9696



www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman



