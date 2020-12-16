PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Strathmore Worldwide

Sabrina J. McCabe Celebrated as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide


San Mateo, CA, December 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Sabrina J. McCabe of San Mateo, California has been celebrated as an honored member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and high level of success in the performing arts field.

About Sabrina J. McCabe
Sabrina McCabe has over 20 years’ experience in the performing arts field. She is the owner and performing artist of Honeylove which provides performing art in San Mateo, California. Ms. McCabe is responsible for singing and voice acting.

Born on July 4, 1956 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Sabrina attended the college of San Mateo for music. She is affiliated with Music Horizons. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, watching movies and music.

About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Syndi Reibman

