Growing Interest from the Financial and Insurance Industry for TEBillion

London, United Kingdom, September 18, 2020 --(



This growth is in relation to and caused by the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak. As the number of workforce is limited with work from home arrangements, many agencies from the financial and insurance industry are now considering to get their processes automated.



With TEBillion's proven track record of customer implementation to large enterprises, this will help the financial and insurance companies keep in track of their processes by going online using TEB's brainy software suite, the TEB Sales with TEB Cloud. Using TEB's software suite will allow work from home employees to cease manually executing their processes through spreadsheets. TEBillion will provide cost-effective automation solutions that make business processes easy and adaptable during this pandemic.



According to Amit Raina, SVP South East Asia, the same happened with the pharmaceutical sales and distribution companies that more inquiries are coming in and agreements are now being anticipated by the TEBillion team.



For more information about TEBillion's products and services, contact:

Email: pr@tebillion.email

Website: www.tebillion.com



Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



