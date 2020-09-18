Fayette Cares Announces Virtual Gala, A Night of Southern Elegance

Celebrate as Fayette Cares' A Night of Southern Elegance goes virtual. Join from the comfort of your home to celebrate the strength of the community and raise funds to help children and families who need help now more than ever during the COVID-19 crisis.





"Show Us How You Care" is the theme for this year's event, where guests will join in from the comfort of their homes or businesses to celebrate the strength of the community and help struggling families who need support now more than ever. Although the event is virtual, guests will still enjoy a great, fun party with food, beverages, guest gifts and more, available for pickup or delivery to their home.



"We've felt the unimaginable impact that COVID-19 has had on our community, and thanks to your donations, sponsorships and volunteerism, our team has been providing supplies, shelter, resources and refuge to help those in need," said Alexandra Porto, Fayette Cares Executive Director. "Now, more than ever, we want to celebrate our community and thank you for your continued support. We are excited to celebrate our 12th anniversary of A Night of Southern Elegance on November 7. The gala may look and feel different, but our commitment remains unchanged – to empower those in need with solutions to end homelessness, break the cycle of domestic violence, and create stability and self-sufficiency from crisis."



Ticket prices for the event are $125 per person, $250 per couple, $900 for a table of eight, and $1,500 for a premium table of eight. Tickets include a four-course meal, drinks, guest gifts, a floral arrangement, access to mobile silent and live auctions, and eligibility for exciting door prizes. Individuals, businesses and community groups are encouraged to support the event by donating auction items or sponsoring the event, with a wide range of sponsorship opportunities available.



For information about the event, to become a sponsor, donate auction items or volunteer to support those in need, please contact Fayette Cares at donations@FayetteCares.org or (901) 465-3802 x 223, or visit



About Fayette Cares

Since 1986, Fayette Cares has served the community by empowering those in need with hope, independence and lasting solutions. The organization began by providing services to help break the cycle of poverty. Starting with a food pantry, clothing store and classes to build life skills, Fayette Cares focused on offering services that would empower clients to overcome their circumstances, nurture their skills and build a life beyond poverty. The agency has since grown to include comprehensive and holistic services to help homeless families become self-sufficient, aid those trapped in violent homes to find their way out, and support clients in financial crisis as they rebuild on solid ground. Somerville, TN, September 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Fayette Cares, a community-supported nonprofit organization located in Fayette County, Tennessee, today announced it will host its annual A Night of Southern Elegance gala on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in a virtual format from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with music from Almost Famous from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The event will benefit the nonprofit, with funds going toward helping individuals facing financial crisis, homelessness or domestic violence."Show Us How You Care" is the theme for this year's event, where guests will join in from the comfort of their homes or businesses to celebrate the strength of the community and help struggling families who need support now more than ever. Although the event is virtual, guests will still enjoy a great, fun party with food, beverages, guest gifts and more, available for pickup or delivery to their home."We've felt the unimaginable impact that COVID-19 has had on our community, and thanks to your donations, sponsorships and volunteerism, our team has been providing supplies, shelter, resources and refuge to help those in need," said Alexandra Porto, Fayette Cares Executive Director. "Now, more than ever, we want to celebrate our community and thank you for your continued support. We are excited to celebrate our 12th anniversary of A Night of Southern Elegance on November 7. The gala may look and feel different, but our commitment remains unchanged – to empower those in need with solutions to end homelessness, break the cycle of domestic violence, and create stability and self-sufficiency from crisis."Ticket prices for the event are $125 per person, $250 per couple, $900 for a table of eight, and $1,500 for a premium table of eight. Tickets include a four-course meal, drinks, guest gifts, a floral arrangement, access to mobile silent and live auctions, and eligibility for exciting door prizes. Individuals, businesses and community groups are encouraged to support the event by donating auction items or sponsoring the event, with a wide range of sponsorship opportunities available.For information about the event, to become a sponsor, donate auction items or volunteer to support those in need, please contact Fayette Cares at donations@FayetteCares.org or (901) 465-3802 x 223, or visit FayetteCares.org/Gala About Fayette CaresSince 1986, Fayette Cares has served the community by empowering those in need with hope, independence and lasting solutions. The organization began by providing services to help break the cycle of poverty. Starting with a food pantry, clothing store and classes to build life skills, Fayette Cares focused on offering services that would empower clients to overcome their circumstances, nurture their skills and build a life beyond poverty. The agency has since grown to include comprehensive and holistic services to help homeless families become self-sufficient, aid those trapped in violent homes to find their way out, and support clients in financial crisis as they rebuild on solid ground.