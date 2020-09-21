PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
ELECTRIC Snack Brands

ELECTRIC Brands Launches Plant Jerky Based on Brain Research


Seattle, WA, September 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- ELECTRIC Snack Brands Inc. today announced the launch of Version 1.0 of a new plant jerky based on brain research. ELECTRIC jerky 1.0 mimics the physiological and mental response to eating meat after months of beta testing and research.

ELECTRIC jerky 1.0 uses ELECTRIC snack brand’s proprietary natural and non-GMO vegan beef flavor to elicit the same brain response as animal meat products. All four flavors are nitrate-free, non-GMO and packed with natural protein: Sriracha, Sesame Teriyaki, Texas Smokey BBQ, and Original. ELECTRIC jerky will be available starting late fall 2020 with direct to customer sales. For more information visit www.electricjerky.com

ELECTRIC Snack Brands Inc. is an R&D focused plant-based flavoring technology startup. ELECTRIC develops and markets innovative plant based snacks for the natural, meat alternative, gaming and Esports categories.

Contact us:
hello@electricsnackbrands.com
Contact Information
Electric Snack Brands
Danielle Capri
604-241-8887
Contact
www.electricjerky.com

