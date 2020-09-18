New Entity TPS THAYER CPAs in Great Houston Area

TPS THAYER is extremely proud to offer years of combined knowledge, experience and service in all facets of public accounting. TPS THAYER, LLC, is clearly a win-win for their clients, employees and community as they grow and progress together into the future.



www.tpscpas.com Houston, TX, September 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On September 8, 2020, Thayer O’Neal Company, LLC, became TPS THAYER, LLC. . John Thayer, Tax and Managing Partner, Frank Parrish, Audit and Administrative Partner, Iqbal Safdar, Audit Partner and Curt Vaculik, Tax Principal are very excited about the new name and entity and look forward to continuing the same standard of service.TPS THAYER, LLC is a full-service CPA firm based in Sugar Land, TX, with 34 employees including 13 CPAs. Audits of public and private businesses, tax planning and compliance, valuations, consulting, financial reporting, litigation support, real estate appraisals, consulting on accounting and record keeping and QuickBooks training are a sample of the services the firm continues to provide to their diverse client base.TPS THAYER is extremely proud to offer years of combined knowledge, experience and service in all facets of public accounting. TPS THAYER, LLC, is clearly a win-win for their clients, employees and community as they grow and progress together into the future.281-552-8430