PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
TPS THAYER

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from TPS THAYER: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

New Entity TPS THAYER CPAs in Great Houston Area


New Entity, TPS THAYER, LLC is a full-service CPA firm based in Sugar Land, TX, with 34 employees including 13 CPAs. Audits of public and private businesses, tax planning and compliance, valuations, consulting, financial reporting, litigation support, real estate appraisals, consulting on accounting and record keeping and QuickBooks training are a sample of the services the firm continues to provide to their diverse client-base.

New Entity TPS THAYER CPAs in Great Houston Area
Houston, TX, September 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- On September 8, 2020, Thayer O’Neal Company, LLC, became TPS THAYER, LLC. . John Thayer, Tax and Managing Partner, Frank Parrish, Audit and Administrative Partner, Iqbal Safdar, Audit Partner and Curt Vaculik, Tax Principal are very excited about the new name and entity and look forward to continuing the same standard of service.

TPS THAYER, LLC is a full-service CPA firm based in Sugar Land, TX, with 34 employees including 13 CPAs. Audits of public and private businesses, tax planning and compliance, valuations, consulting, financial reporting, litigation support, real estate appraisals, consulting on accounting and record keeping and QuickBooks training are a sample of the services the firm continues to provide to their diverse client base.

TPS THAYER is extremely proud to offer years of combined knowledge, experience and service in all facets of public accounting. TPS THAYER, LLC, is clearly a win-win for their clients, employees and community as they grow and progress together into the future.

281-552-8430
info@tpscpas.com
www.tpscpas.com
Contact Information
TPS THAYER
Brenda Cheney
281-552-8430
Contact
www.tpscpas.com
C. 713-416-3294

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TPS THAYER
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help