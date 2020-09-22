

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases AD1Global Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from AD1Global: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: AD1 Global Wins International Stevie® Award in World’s Premier Business Awards Program

AD1 Global was named "Company of the Year" in the category of Large Hospitality And Leisure in the 2020 International Business Awards.





“Our team members strive to provide the best hotel experiences for our guests every day. These awards are a testament to all their hard work, dedication and commitment to our core values and I am very honored to applaud everyone’s outstanding efforts.”



More than 3,800 nominations from 63 nations were reviewed in this year’s competition which attracts some of the world’s largest and best-known companies including IBM, Cisco and Bank of America. Marriott, Carnival Cruises, and Hilton have been previous winners in the hospitality category.



"Stevie Award winners from around the world should be very proud of their achievements. The judges were impressed with the vast range of nominations submitted for 2020 and have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition," said Stevie Awards executive chairman, Michael Gallagher.



Judges were impressed with AD1 Global’s quick rise from five hotels to 25 in four short years and the ability to attract the attention of some of the world’s biggest brands including Wyndham Hotels And Resorts, which bestowed the Wyndham Garden Developer of The Year Award to them in 2019.



“That is incredible growth. I love seeing the focus on looking after employees...”, “From a terrier to a Lion in four years...,” were some of the official comments from the judges on the hospitality committee.



Indeed, it was not just about revenue, or EBIDTA, or simply market performance, albeit they are part of the calculation, in determining the Gold winner. It is the "story." And AD1 Global has a remarkable one.



“All of this would not have been possible without our investors of course,” said Berman. “I want to give a big thanks to them and all of our employees, bankers, vendors and everyone in the AD1 Global family.”



Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Dec. 1, 2020.



About AD1 Global

AD1 Global is a fully integrated hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida. Involved in every facet of the business, the company focuses on strategic acquisitions, new developments, renovations, management services, and investments. AD1 Global offers complete and comprehensive hotel solutions tailored to the specific needs of each property. The company’s goal is to continuously improve the work process, resulting in highly profitable hotels.



About the Stevie Awards

Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Hollywood, FL, September 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- “Now more than ever, it’s truly a special privilege to be recognized for winning the International Business Gold ‘Stevie’ Award,” said Daniel Berman, president of AD1 Global.“Our team members strive to provide the best hotel experiences for our guests every day. These awards are a testament to all their hard work, dedication and commitment to our core values and I am very honored to applaud everyone’s outstanding efforts.”More than 3,800 nominations from 63 nations were reviewed in this year’s competition which attracts some of the world’s largest and best-known companies including IBM, Cisco and Bank of America. Marriott, Carnival Cruises, and Hilton have been previous winners in the hospitality category."Stevie Award winners from around the world should be very proud of their achievements. The judges were impressed with the vast range of nominations submitted for 2020 and have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition," said Stevie Awards executive chairman, Michael Gallagher.Judges were impressed with AD1 Global’s quick rise from five hotels to 25 in four short years and the ability to attract the attention of some of the world’s biggest brands including Wyndham Hotels And Resorts, which bestowed the Wyndham Garden Developer of The Year Award to them in 2019.“That is incredible growth. I love seeing the focus on looking after employees...”, “From a terrier to a Lion in four years...,” were some of the official comments from the judges on the hospitality committee.Indeed, it was not just about revenue, or EBIDTA, or simply market performance, albeit they are part of the calculation, in determining the Gold winner. It is the "story." And AD1 Global has a remarkable one.“All of this would not have been possible without our investors of course,” said Berman. “I want to give a big thanks to them and all of our employees, bankers, vendors and everyone in the AD1 Global family.”Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Dec. 1, 2020.About AD1 GlobalAD1 Global is a fully integrated hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida. Involved in every facet of the business, the company focuses on strategic acquisitions, new developments, renovations, management services, and investments. AD1 Global offers complete and comprehensive hotel solutions tailored to the specific needs of each property. The company’s goal is to continuously improve the work process, resulting in highly profitable hotels.About the Stevie AwardsHonoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Contact Information AD1 Global

Jon McMillian

954-434-5001



www.ad1global.com



Click here to view the company profile of AD1Global

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AD1Global