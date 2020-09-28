

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Press Kits Executives & Employees Image Gallery Texas Self Storage Association Press Release

Receive press releases from Texas Self Storage Association: By Email RSS Feeds: Texas Self Storage Association Announces Keynote, Featured Speakers

Texas Self Storage Association announces Molly Bloom, the bestselling author of “Molly’s Game,” as its keynote speaker for its Bigger Ideas in Storage conference on Oct. 13, 2020. Featured speakers also include Dr. Mark Dotzour, presenting “Sunny with a Chance of Rain: What the Economic Forecast has in Store for Self Storage,” and Dr. Steven Vrooman, presenting "How Not to Fail at Social Media Marketing - Making Your Mother-In-Law Share Your Post."





Keynote speaker Molly Bloom is an entrepreneur with a knack for pushing past setbacks to achieve further success. In her youth, Bloom recovered from back surgery to claim the No. 3 ranking in North America for mogul skiing and went on to build one of the world's most exclusive, high-end poker games. Bloom will share life lessons and her true stories, showing that when you bet on yourself in business, you can always win.



Featured speaker Dr. Mark Dotzour is an economist specializing in commercial real estate. He spent 18 years as the Chief Economist of the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University, and now focuses his time analyzing current economic conditions and advising his clients. Dr. Dotzour will provide an economic overview and highlight what it means for self storage, including the impact of REITs on independent owners in any industry, the population growth in Texas, and the demographics and spending habits of consumers.



Featured speaker Dr. Steven Vrooman is a professor of Communication Studies at Texas Lutheran University and expert on social media, online communities and popular culture. Vrooman has spoken on social media strategy at TEDxSan Antonio and will showcase how to revamp social media strategy to send the right message to the right audience.



TSSA’s Big Ideas in Storage annual conference has been rebranded to become Bigger Ideas in Storage: A New Experience. Unlike ever before, TSSA’s conference is more accessible and affordable for all members to participate. With multiple education tracks, a virtual exhibit hall and on-demand viewing, this live experience will take place over the course of one day for the member price of $99.



In addition to bringing back it’s in-demand round tables, TSSA has created three unique education tracks, designed for self-storage operators of all sizes, management companies, regional managers, site managers, developers and vendors. The education tracks will focus on innovation and technology, development and acquisitions, and operations, management and legal topics. In this unprecedented year, TSSA is bringing Bigger Ideas in Storage to its members. It won’t be the average Zoom call, but a New Experience.



About TSSA



Established in 1986, the TSSA is a non-profit trade association dedicated to enhancing the quality of the self-storage industry in Texas. The organization provides opportunities for members to increase their knowledge through education, research and discussion. For More Information:



Contact: Taressa Dominguez, Director of Education and Marketing

(512) 374-9089 Fax (512) 374-9253 taressa@txssa.org ww.txssa.org Austin, TX, September 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Texas Self Storage Association announces Molly Bloom, the best-selling author of “Molly’s Game” and subject of Aaron Sorkin’s award-winning film of the same name, as its keynote speaker for its Bigger Ideas in Storage conference on October 13, 2020. Featured speakers also include Dr. Mark Dotzour, presenting “Sunny with a Chance of Rain: What the Economic Forecast has in Store for Self Storage,” and Dr. Steven Vrooman, presenting “How Not to Fail at Social Media Marketing - Making Your Mother-in-Law Share Your Post.”Keynote speaker Molly Bloom is an entrepreneur with a knack for pushing past setbacks to achieve further success. In her youth, Bloom recovered from back surgery to claim the No. 3 ranking in North America for mogul skiing and went on to build one of the world's most exclusive, high-end poker games. Bloom will share life lessons and her true stories, showing that when you bet on yourself in business, you can always win.Featured speaker Dr. Mark Dotzour is an economist specializing in commercial real estate. He spent 18 years as the Chief Economist of the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University, and now focuses his time analyzing current economic conditions and advising his clients. Dr. Dotzour will provide an economic overview and highlight what it means for self storage, including the impact of REITs on independent owners in any industry, the population growth in Texas, and the demographics and spending habits of consumers.Featured speaker Dr. Steven Vrooman is a professor of Communication Studies at Texas Lutheran University and expert on social media, online communities and popular culture. Vrooman has spoken on social media strategy at TEDxSan Antonio and will showcase how to revamp social media strategy to send the right message to the right audience.TSSA’s Big Ideas in Storage annual conference has been rebranded to become Bigger Ideas in Storage: A New Experience. Unlike ever before, TSSA’s conference is more accessible and affordable for all members to participate. With multiple education tracks, a virtual exhibit hall and on-demand viewing, this live experience will take place over the course of one day for the member price of $99.In addition to bringing back it’s in-demand round tables, TSSA has created three unique education tracks, designed for self-storage operators of all sizes, management companies, regional managers, site managers, developers and vendors. The education tracks will focus on innovation and technology, development and acquisitions, and operations, management and legal topics. In this unprecedented year, TSSA is bringing Bigger Ideas in Storage to its members. It won’t be the average Zoom call, but a New Experience.About TSSAEstablished in 1986, the TSSA is a non-profit trade association dedicated to enhancing the quality of the self-storage industry in Texas. The organization provides opportunities for members to increase their knowledge through education, research and discussion. For More Information: www.txssa.org Contact: Taressa Dominguez, Director of Education and Marketing(512) 374-9089 Fax (512) 374-9253 taressa@txssa.org ww.txssa.org Contact Information Texas Self Storage Association

Taressa Dominguez

512-374-9089



www.txssa.org

(888) 259-4902



Click here to view the company profile of Texas Self Storage Association

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Texas Self Storage Association