NobelBiz’s Podcast Series Welcomes Nancy Munro to Talk About the Human Voice and Simulation Training

First Contact podcast released the ninth episode with a unique and insightful voice in the contact center space, Nancy Munro – a voice enablement solutions specialist with 28 years of experience. She is the CEO and Founder of Verbal Transactions and a longtime influencer in the voice conference area. She is the first to introduce an audio role-playing simulator and has been a pioneer for this technology. She joined Christian Montes in episode nine of First Contact: Stories of the Call Center.





She loves being an advocate for the industry and the innovative solutions she is bringing to it as the CEO and Founder of Verbal Transactions:



"Very few people answer their phone anymore so when you actually get a live person you're like oh crap, they answered the phone, now what do I say!? - I wanted to build a tool that made that UX. Putting them in that deer-in-the-headlights spot." -Nancy Munro



Discover why Nancy believes simulation training is the future of the industry, especially during the age of the virtual contact center. One other important topic that Nancy advocates for is empowering more women to leadership positions within the contact center space.



Listen to her talk about these topics and bring many more insightful voice analytics to the table in episode 9 of First Contact: Stories of the Call Center, Exploring the Human Voice and Simulation Training.



Hear to the full episode here: https://nobelbiz.com/nancy-munro-human-voice-and-simulation-training/



The First Contact Podcast is open to guests from within the Contact Center Sector who wish to impart their knowledge upon an audience of fellow industry professionals. For inquiries, emails should be directed at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com



First Contact: Stories of the Call Center is the one place to celebrate our everyday hero. The fiber of our industry exists within each of us.



