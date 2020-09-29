Apex and OptiRTC Announce Strategic Partnership in Cloud-Based Stormwater Infrastructure Management

Press Releases Apex Companies, LLC Press Release Share Blog

OptiRTC, Inc. (Opti), headquartered in Boston, MA, is focused on reducing the negative impacts of stormwater runoff, enabling communities and businesses to continuously improve stormwater management by delivering real-time visibility, adaptively controlling assets, and supporting smart city initiatives. Opti’s revolutionary software platform provides for continuous monitoring and adaptive control (CMAC) of distributed stormwater infrastructure, helping to transform passive stormwater assets into smart, resilient systems. With over 160 commercial deployments across 21 US states and over 100 million gallons of storage under active management, Opti is the leading provider of CMAC solutions for stormwater management. Opti solutions are implemented by city, county, municipality, township and state water utilities as well as commercial and industrial businesses, nationwide. For more information, visit Rockville, MD, September 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Apex Companies, LLC (Apex) and OptiRTC, Inc. (Opti®) have entered into a strategic partnership to provide critical stormwater management services for private and public sector clients across the U.S. Through this partnership, Apex, an award-winning water resources, environmental services, health & safety, and assurance & compliance company, will install, operate and maintain Opti’s continuous monitoring and adaptive control (CMAC) field assets.The combined service suite proactively manages surface water storage infrastructure and conveyance to provide clients and communities improved water quality and reductions in flood risk and combined sewer overflows.Backed by Opti technology – which uses data collection from Internet of Things (IoT) devices, streaming weather forecasts, and a cloud-based software system that constantly monitors and manages wet weather events – the Apex-Opti partnership provides a highly effective data-driven stormwater management platform with reduced capital costs and improved system reliability.“The power and sophistication of Opti’s platform with the expertise of Apex’s environmental and field services provides 24x7 reliability to proactively manage stormwater storage and flooding events,” said Rylan Farr, Apex’s Vice President. “This helps our clients and our communities mitigate the dangers and destruction caused by more frequent and severe storm events.”Opti’s CEO, David Rubinstein, adds, “Expert installation and comprehensive maintenance are critical to our solution’s effectiveness. Apex’s site-specific approach to stormwater functionality, regulatory knowledge, and comprehensive expertise is a true asset to our team. What makes our partnership so effective and impactful is our collective digital mindset. Together, we’re changing the face of stormwater management– moving it from a regulatory necessity to a dynamic and resilient infrastructure that intuitively protects our nation’s most valuable resource.”About Apex Companies, LLCFounded in 1988, Apex Companies, LLC provides award-winning water resources, environmental, compliance & assurance, and health & safety solutions. Ranked #13 as an All-Environmental Firm by ENR magazine, Apex is known for its technical expertise, quick response time, unparalleled performance, and cost efficiency. We employ over 1,000 professionals including geologists, hydrogeologists, engineers, air quality experts, environmental scientists, information management experts, industrial hygienists, and safety specialists across more than 50 offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.apexcos.com About OptiRTCOptiRTC, Inc. (Opti), headquartered in Boston, MA, is focused on reducing the negative impacts of stormwater runoff, enabling communities and businesses to continuously improve stormwater management by delivering real-time visibility, adaptively controlling assets, and supporting smart city initiatives. Opti’s revolutionary software platform provides for continuous monitoring and adaptive control (CMAC) of distributed stormwater infrastructure, helping to transform passive stormwater assets into smart, resilient systems. With over 160 commercial deployments across 21 US states and over 100 million gallons of storage under active management, Opti is the leading provider of CMAC solutions for stormwater management. Opti solutions are implemented by city, county, municipality, township and state water utilities as well as commercial and industrial businesses, nationwide. For more information, visit www.optirtc.com Contact Information Apex Companies, LLC

Karen Whitney

484-873-2201



www.apexcos.com



