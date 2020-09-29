Field Force Tracker Releases a Generator Contract Management Module for Electrical Service Companies

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Rapidsoft Systems, Inc. Press Release

Field Force Tracker, an Award Winning Field Service Software, releases a new generator contract module that creates automatic preventive maintenance schedule and alerts based on the usage. Built on Cloud, one of the most feature rich customer service platforms, Field Service Tracker enables companies to deliver mobile, intelligent customer service from phone to field.

Field Force Tracker is a wholly owned unit of Rapidsoft Systems Inc. (http://www.rapidsoftsystems.com). Rapidsoft Systems, Inc. has its main office in Princeton, NJ, USA, a US R&D Center in Mercerville NJ, and sales, support and development offices in Palo Alto, CA, USA, Singapore, Dubai (UAE), Bombay, and Noida (India). Princeton, NJ, September 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Field Force Tracker, a leading provider of Award Winning Field Service Software, announced that it has released the automatic preventive maintenance scheduler for generator or gas engine maintenance companies. This allows the Field Techs to track usage meters of the equipment. The system will automatically schedule and alert the dispatcher for the next preventive maintenance services using intelligent computation. Previously, Field Techs could only manually schedule for the preventive services.Due to its many useful features, Field Force Tracker has become the leading provider of field service and contract management software for generator maintenance and electrical service companies. Many of its clients have migrated their data from other competitive or in-house custom software. Today, it has become preferred software for electrical service companies that are enjoying the benefits of its many advanced feature to manage clients and services.Field Force Tracker's special contract module can be used to manage service contracts for any client equipment with gas or electrical engines. It keeps track of usage hours, repair history, recurring invoices, tracking of installation dates and warranty information.According to Steve Jenkins, the owner of Premier Electric Services, “It can take the major efforts to maintain useful information to manage large number of service contracts and machines. But, with field force tracker, one can easily manage hundreds of contracts. We love the software as it has helped us to organize our work.”Mark Robinson, Director Sales at Field Force Tracker, said "Field Service Tracker gives companies tools that are designed for them to deliver exceptional customer experience. The amazing set of features in Field Force Tracker let them manage all aspects of their service operations with ease and at a very low cost. Our customer can see the productivity gains of over 40 percent."About Field Force TrackerField Force Tracker (http://www.fieldforcetracker.com) is a leading global provider of its award winning mobile workforce solutions for service-based businesses of all sizes delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Our solutions enable businesses of all sizes to meet the challenges associated with managing and running complex service operations. It helps in improving the productivity of their mobile workforce.With Field Force Tracker customers can create service schedule and route quickly, dispatch sooner, collect correct information at once in the field and invoice faster. The field service software makes it easy for users to eliminate waste, get more done in less time and be more profitable.Field Force Tracker is a wholly owned unit of Rapidsoft Systems Inc. (http://www.rapidsoftsystems.com). Rapidsoft Systems, Inc. has its main office in Princeton, NJ, USA, a US R&D Center in Mercerville NJ, and sales, support and development offices in Palo Alto, CA, USA, Singapore, Dubai (UAE), Bombay, and Noida (India). Contact Information RapidSoft Systems, Inc.

