NJ MED's 3rd Quarter Education Rankings - COVID-19 Battles Education 2020

Over a Billion Children are out of school around the world. When will they return?

Mr. Albert Mitchell II, CEO/Founder of NJ MED said, “This is an unprecedented time in our history. Children are being forced to endure real-life situations with no proof everything will be all right. Their communities and everyday lives are threaten. We as adults have no real answers went things would get better. This is beyond a teachable moment, this is real.”



He added, “Our leaders have to be leaders, and make decisions that will mark their legacies. Go now to restore order, reevaluate loss versus gain. Nevertheless, life goes on, and something has to be, done. History will have to be their judge.”



Unlike the World Top 20 Education Poll mission to rate countries based on their strengthen in educating students 3 to 25. These rankings are based on how effective nations have been in reopening schools for their students.



Denmark has shown the most. With social distancing and smaller classrooms for their students, followed by Sweden, Finland, Israel, and Canada in the top five. Other countries like Germany, France, and Argentina have also made great strides to return their students to school.



