Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

Receive press releases from TVS Television Network: By Email RSS Feeds: TVS Turbo Network Adds 52 1980's NASCAR Races to Programming Schedule on WatchYour.TV

The TVS MicroChannels.com race car ad supported streaming post cable network has added classic NASCAR races from the 1980's.

Essington, PA, October 03, 2020 --(



Classic NASCAR races in the package include the Mello Yello 300, Sportsman 250, Budweiser 500, Pocono 500, Delaware 500, Coca Cola 600, Rockingham 500, Miller 500 and the Firecracker 500.



TVS Turbo Network is one of six TVS Sports channels on the service. Other sports channels include TVS Sports Network, TVS Women Sports Network, TVS Classic Sports Network, TVS Boxing Network, and TVS Tavern TV Network. Also on the service is the TVS Sports Bureau, a feature oriented sports news network.



TVSTVNetworks.com can be found on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Apps from Amazon, Roku, Google, and Apple connect TVS Turbo Network to 85% of all USA TV households.



All TVS programming is free to view and ad supported. TVSAdSales.com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorships and marketing. TVSAdSales.com is located in Miami and New York.



TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows to broadcast, cable, IPTV, OTT, mobile and home video platforms.



TVS Studios are located in Philadelphia. TVS currently produces 500 shows yearly. TVS TV Ranch is located in Bakersfield. Essington, PA, October 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TVS Turbo Network, one of 36 TVSTelevisionNetwork.com 24/7 streaming channels, has added 52 classic NASCAR races from the 1980's. The post cable network contains classic and current racing from the 1950's to today.Classic NASCAR races in the package include the Mello Yello 300, Sportsman 250, Budweiser 500, Pocono 500, Delaware 500, Coca Cola 600, Rockingham 500, Miller 500 and the Firecracker 500.TVS Turbo Network is one of six TVS Sports channels on the service. Other sports channels include TVS Sports Network, TVS Women Sports Network, TVS Classic Sports Network, TVS Boxing Network, and TVS Tavern TV Network. Also on the service is the TVS Sports Bureau, a feature oriented sports news network.TVSTVNetworks.com can be found on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Apps from Amazon, Roku, Google, and Apple connect TVS Turbo Network to 85% of all USA TV households.All TVS programming is free to view and ad supported. TVSAdSales.com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorships and marketing. TVSAdSales.com is located in Miami and New York.TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows to broadcast, cable, IPTV, OTT, mobile and home video platforms.TVS Studios are located in Philadelphia. TVS currently produces 500 shows yearly. TVS TV Ranch is located in Bakersfield. Contact Information TVS Television Network

Tom Ficara

484-494-6893



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TVS Television Network